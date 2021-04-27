Seagate Technology (NASDAQ:STX) Given New $80.00 Price Target at Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft

Seagate Technology (NASDAQ:STX) had its target price hoisted by Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft from $70.00 to $80.00 in a research report sent to investors on Friday morning, The Fly reports. They currently have a hold rating on the data storage provider’s stock.

A number of other brokerages also recently weighed in on STX. Cowen upgraded Seagate Technology from a market perform rating to an outperform rating and increased their price target for the stock from $66.00 to $95.00 in a report on Tuesday, March 23rd. Wedbush reaffirmed a neutral rating and set a $62.00 price objective on shares of Seagate Technology in a research report on Monday, March 22nd. Summit Insights upgraded shares of Seagate Technology from a hold rating to a buy rating in a research report on Friday, January 22nd. Wells Fargo & Company lifted their price target on shares of Seagate Technology from $65.00 to $70.00 and gave the company an equal weight rating in a research note on Thursday, February 25th. Finally, Bank of America raised shares of Seagate Technology from an underperform rating to a buy rating and set a $90.00 price objective on the stock in a research report on Thursday, February 18th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have assigned a hold rating and eleven have issued a buy rating to the stock. Seagate Technology has an average rating of Hold and a consensus target price of $77.75.

Shares of Seagate Technology stock opened at $93.27 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $22.08 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 23.79, a P/E/G ratio of 11.24 and a beta of 1.22. Seagate Technology has a twelve month low of $43.53 and a twelve month high of $93.75. The company’s fifty day moving average is $78.42 and its 200 day moving average is $65.56. The company has a quick ratio of 1.01, a current ratio of 1.51 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.27.

Seagate Technology (NASDAQ:STX) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, April 22nd. The data storage provider reported $1.48 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.18 by $0.30. The company had revenue of $2.73 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.67 billion. Seagate Technology had a return on equity of 65.10% and a net margin of 10.02%. The firm’s revenue was up .5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the company earned $1.38 earnings per share. As a group, equities analysts anticipate that Seagate Technology will post 4.4 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, July 7th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, May 12th will be given a dividend of $0.67 per share. This represents a $2.68 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.87%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, May 11th. Seagate Technology’s dividend payout ratio is presently 58.64%.

In other Seagate Technology news, Director Stephen J. Luczo sold 75,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, March 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $71.95, for a total transaction of $5,396,250.00. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, Director Stephanie Tilenius sold 7,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, March 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $77.38, for a total value of $541,660.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 16,468 shares in the company, valued at $1,274,293.84. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 135,214 shares of company stock worth $9,657,196 over the last quarter. Company insiders own 0.97% of the company’s stock.

Institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Pinnacle Bancorp Inc. bought a new position in Seagate Technology in the 1st quarter worth approximately $35,000. Arkadios Wealth Advisors grew its position in shares of Seagate Technology by 42.1% in the first quarter. Arkadios Wealth Advisors now owns 1,472 shares of the data storage provider’s stock valued at $113,000 after purchasing an additional 436 shares in the last quarter. Foster & Motley Inc. raised its stake in shares of Seagate Technology by 18.1% during the 1st quarter. Foster & Motley Inc. now owns 30,343 shares of the data storage provider’s stock valued at $2,329,000 after purchasing an additional 4,656 shares during the period. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. lifted its holdings in Seagate Technology by 611.0% during the 1st quarter. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. now owns 125,405 shares of the data storage provider’s stock worth $9,625,000 after purchasing an additional 107,768 shares in the last quarter. Finally, San Francisco Sentry Investment Group CA boosted its stake in Seagate Technology by 101.1% in the 1st quarter. San Francisco Sentry Investment Group CA now owns 4,625 shares of the data storage provider’s stock worth $355,000 after purchasing an additional 2,325 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 82.51% of the company’s stock.

About Seagate Technology

Seagate Technology plc provides data storage technology and solutions in Singapore, the United States, the Netherlands, and internationally. The company offers hard disk and solid state drives, including serial advanced technology attachment, serial attached SCSI, and non-volatile memory express products; solid state hybrid drives; and storage subsystems.

