Seaport Global Securities Equities Analysts Reduce Earnings Estimates for Mastercard Incorporated (NYSE:MA)

Mastercard Incorporated (NYSE:MA) – Stock analysts at Seaport Global Securities cut their Q1 2021 earnings estimates for shares of Mastercard in a research note issued to investors on Monday, April 26th. Seaport Global Securities analyst C. Brendler now anticipates that the credit services provider will post earnings of $1.64 per share for the quarter, down from their previous estimate of $1.67. Seaport Global Securities also issued estimates for Mastercard’s FY2022 earnings at $10.74 EPS and FY2023 earnings at $13.39 EPS.

Several other equities research analysts have also weighed in on MA. Mizuho lifted their price target on Mastercard from $400.00 to $430.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, March 15th. Robert W. Baird reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of Mastercard in a research report on Sunday, February 28th. Raymond James lifted their price target on shares of Mastercard from $345.00 to $371.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, January 29th. Truist Securities upped their price objective on shares of Mastercard from $415.00 to $450.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, March 9th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lifted their target price on shares of Mastercard from $383.00 to $420.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, January 14th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty-six have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Mastercard currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $369.30.

MA stock opened at $387.47 on Tuesday. Mastercard has a fifty-two week low of $259.51 and a fifty-two week high of $392.94. The company has a market capitalization of $384.90 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 58.09, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.56 and a beta of 1.19. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $373.15 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $344.90. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.15, a quick ratio of 1.85 and a current ratio of 1.85.

Mastercard (NYSE:MA) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, January 28th. The credit services provider reported $1.64 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.51 by $0.13. Mastercard had a net margin of 43.13% and a return on equity of 114.80%. The business had revenue of $4.12 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $4.01 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $2.07 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was down 6.7% compared to the same quarter last year.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Jeppson Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Mastercard during the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $25,000. JFS Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of Mastercard during the 4th quarter valued at $25,000. TD Ameritrade Investment Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Mastercard during the 4th quarter valued at $28,000. Tower View Investment Management & Research LLC boosted its holdings in Mastercard by 240.0% in the 1st quarter. Tower View Investment Management & Research LLC now owns 85 shares of the credit services provider’s stock worth $30,000 after buying an additional 60 shares during the period. Finally, ForthRight Wealth Management LLC purchased a new stake in Mastercard in the 4th quarter worth $31,000. 73.64% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

In other news, insider Michael Fraccaro sold 2,748 shares of Mastercard stock in a transaction on Monday, March 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $364.24, for a total transaction of $1,000,931.52. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 9,014 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,283,259.36. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, insider Kevin Stanton sold 29,052 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, April 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $378.09, for a total transaction of $10,984,270.68. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 31,092 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $11,755,574.28. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders have sold 612,678 shares of company stock valued at $204,333,652. Corporate insiders own 3.79% of the company’s stock.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, May 7th. Shareholders of record on Friday, April 9th will be given a $0.44 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, April 8th. This represents a $1.76 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.45%. Mastercard’s payout ratio is 22.65%.

Mastercard Company Profile

Mastercard Incorporated, a technology company, provides transaction processing and other payment-related products and services in the United States and internationally. It facilitates the processing of payment transactions, including authorization, clearing, and settlement, as well as delivers related products and services.

