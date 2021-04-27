SEGRO Plc (OTCMKTS:SEGXF) Receives $16.00 Average PT from Analysts

Shares of SEGRO Plc (OTCMKTS:SEGXF) have received an average recommendation of “Hold” from the eleven research firms that are presently covering the company, MarketBeat reports. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have assigned a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company.

A number of brokerages recently commented on SEGXF. Royal Bank of Canada reissued an “underperform” rating on shares of SEGRO in a research note on Thursday, February 25th. UBS Group restated a “neutral” rating on shares of SEGRO in a report on Monday, March 29th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. restated a “neutral” rating on shares of SEGRO in a report on Tuesday, April 20th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft restated a “hold” rating on shares of SEGRO in a report on Monday, February 22nd. Finally, Barclays restated an “overweight” rating on shares of SEGRO in a report on Wednesday, February 24th.

SEGXF stock traded up $0.54 during trading on Thursday, hitting $14.03. 585 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 38,796. SEGRO has a 52 week low of $7.70 and a 52 week high of $14.46. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $12.78 and a 200 day simple moving average of $12.70.

SEGRO is a UK Real Estate Investment Trust (REIT), and a leading owner, manager and developer of modern warehouses and light industrial property. It owns or manages 8.1 million square metres of space (88 million square feet) valued at Â£13.3 billion serving customers from a wide range of industry sectors.

