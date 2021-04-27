Selective Insurance Group (SIGI) to Release Earnings on Wednesday

Selective Insurance Group (NASDAQ:SIGI) will post its quarterly earnings results after the market closes on Wednesday, April 28th. Analysts expect Selective Insurance Group to post earnings of $0.81 per share for the quarter. Persons that are interested in registering for the company’s earnings conference call can do so using this link.

Selective Insurance Group (NASDAQ:SIGI) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, January 28th. The insurance provider reported $1.84 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.10 by $0.74. The business had revenue of $798.40 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $742.81 million. Selective Insurance Group had a return on equity of 9.84% and a net margin of 7.05%. The company’s revenue was up 9.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $1.37 earnings per share. On average, analysts expect Selective Insurance Group to post $3 EPS for the current fiscal year and $4 EPS for the next fiscal year.

NASDAQ:SIGI opened at $77.00 on Tuesday. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $75.00 and a 200 day moving average price of $66.41. The company has a current ratio of 0.31, a quick ratio of 0.31 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.23. Selective Insurance Group has a 12-month low of $42.14 and a 12-month high of $77.84. The firm has a market cap of $4.62 billion, a PE ratio of 23.05 and a beta of 0.84.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, March 1st. Stockholders of record on Friday, February 12th were paid a $0.25 dividend. This represents a $1.00 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.30%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, February 11th. Selective Insurance Group’s payout ratio is presently 22.73%.

A number of research analysts recently issued reports on SIGI shares. Royal Bank of Canada lifted their price target on shares of Selective Insurance Group from $67.00 to $71.00 and gave the stock a “sector perform” rating in a research note on Thursday, April 8th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Selective Insurance Group from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $77.00 target price for the company. in a research note on Monday, April 5th. Boenning Scattergood reaffirmed a “neutral” rating on shares of Selective Insurance Group in a report on Tuesday, January 26th. Finally, JMP Securities increased their price objective on Selective Insurance Group from $72.00 to $80.00 and gave the company a “market outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, April 22nd. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company. Selective Insurance Group currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $74.75.

In other news, Director Cynthia S. Nicholson sold 1,454 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, March 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $74.08, for a total transaction of $107,712.32. 2.00% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Selective Insurance Group Company Profile

Selective Insurance Group, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides insurance products and services in the United States. It operates through four segments: Standard Commercial Lines, Standard Personal Lines, E&S Lines, and Investments. The company offers property insurance products, which covers the financial consequences of accidental loss of an insured's real and/or personal property, or earnings; and casualty insurance products that covers the financial consequences of employee injuries in the course of employment, and bodily injury and/or property damage to a third party as a result of an insured's negligent acts, omissions, or legal liabilities, as well as flood insurance products.

