Semler Scientific (OTCMKTS:SMLR) Now Covered by B. Riley

Stock analysts at B. Riley assumed coverage on shares of Semler Scientific (OTCMKTS:SMLR) in a research note issued to investors on Tuesday, Briefing.com reports. The firm set a “buy” rating and a $147.00 price target on the medical equipment provider’s stock. B. Riley’s target price would suggest a potential upside of 30.09% from the stock’s current price.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research upgraded Semler Scientific from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $115.00 target price for the company in a report on Saturday, February 27th.

OTCMKTS:SMLR opened at $113.00 on Tuesday. Semler Scientific has a 1 year low of $39.22 and a 1 year high of $118.97. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $107.82 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $89.12. The company has a market cap of $759.02 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 79.58, a PEG ratio of 1.48 and a beta of 1.11.

Semler Scientific (OTCMKTS:SMLR) last released its quarterly earnings data on Sunday, February 28th. The medical equipment provider reported $0.66 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.44 by $0.22. Semler Scientific had a return on equity of 67.38% and a net margin of 32.08%. The business had revenue of $12.07 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $11.46 million. On average, equities research analysts expect that Semler Scientific will post 1.52 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other news, CEO Douglas Murphy-Chutorian sold 1,250 shares of Semler Scientific stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, February 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $87.30, for a total value of $109,125.00. In the last quarter, insiders sold 5,000 shares of company stock valued at $520,488. Company insiders own 13.60% of the company’s stock.

Semler Scientific, Inc develops, manufactures, and markets proprietary products that assist healthcare providers to evaluate and treat patients with chronic diseases in the United States. The company's products include QuantaFlo, a four-minute in-office blood flow test that enables healthcare providers to use blood flow measurements as part of their examinations of a patient's vascular condition.

