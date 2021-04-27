SEMrush Holdings, Inc.’s (NASDAQ:SEMR) Quiet Period To End on May 4th

SEMrush’s (NASDAQ:SEMR) quiet period will end on Tuesday, May 4th. SEMrush had issued 10,000,000 shares in its public offering on March 25th. The total size of the offering was $140,000,000 based on an initial share price of $14.00. During SEMrush’s quiet period, insiders and any underwriters that worked on the IPO are restricted from issuing any earnings forecasts or research reports for the company because of regulations issued by the Securities and Exchange Commission. Following the end of the company’s quiet period, it’s expected that the brokerages that served as underwriters on the stock will initiate research coverage on the company.

SEMR has been the subject of several recent research reports. JPMorgan Chase & Co. initiated coverage on SEMrush in a research report on Monday. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $20.00 price target for the company. Stifel Nicolaus initiated coverage on SEMrush in a report on Monday. They set a “hold” rating and a $18.00 price target on the stock. Piper Sandler initiated coverage on shares of SEMrush in a research report on Monday. They set an “overweight” rating and a $22.00 price objective on the stock. Jefferies Financial Group began coverage on shares of SEMrush in a report on Monday. They issued a “hold” rating and a $18.00 target price for the company. Finally, KeyCorp began coverage on shares of SEMrush in a research report on Monday. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $22.00 price objective on the stock. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. SEMrush has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $19.75.

SEMR opened at $16.27 on Tuesday. SEMrush has a 52 week low of $10.62 and a 52 week high of $18.12.

In other SEMrush news, Director Roman Simonov bought 13,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, March 29th. The shares were acquired at an average price of $14.00 per share, with a total value of $182,000.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 13,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $182,000. The purchase was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink

SEMrush Holdings, Inc develops online visibility management software as a service (SaaS) platform. It helps businesses to run search engine optimization, pay-per-click, content, social media, and competitive research campaigns. The company offers insights and solutions to build, manage, and measure campaigns across various marketing channels.

