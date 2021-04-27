SEMrush (NASDAQ:SEMR) Coverage Initiated by Analysts at The Goldman Sachs Group

The Goldman Sachs Group started coverage on shares of SEMrush (NASDAQ:SEMR) in a research note released on Monday morning, Benzinga reports. The brokerage issued a neutral rating and a $18.50 price objective on the stock.

Other equities analysts have also issued reports about the company. KeyCorp started coverage on SEMrush in a research report on Monday. They issued an overweight rating and a $22.00 target price on the stock. Jefferies Financial Group assumed coverage on shares of SEMrush in a research note on Monday. They set a hold rating and a $18.00 price objective on the stock. Piper Sandler initiated coverage on shares of SEMrush in a research note on Monday. They issued an overweight rating and a $22.00 target price on the stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co. initiated coverage on SEMrush in a research note on Monday. They set an overweight rating and a $20.00 price objective on the stock. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus initiated coverage on SEMrush in a research report on Monday. They set a hold rating and a $18.00 price target on the stock. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock has a consensus rating of Buy and a consensus target price of $19.75.

NASDAQ:SEMR opened at $16.27 on Monday. SEMrush has a 1-year low of $10.62 and a 1-year high of $18.12.

In related news, Director Roman Simonov bought 13,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, March 29th. The stock was bought at an average cost of $14.00 per share, with a total value of $182,000.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the director now owns 13,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $182,000. The purchase was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website.

About SEMrush

SEMrush Holdings, Inc develops online visibility management software as a service (SaaS) platform. It helps businesses to run search engine optimization, pay-per-click, content, social media, and competitive research campaigns. The company offers insights and solutions to build, manage, and measure campaigns across various marketing channels.

