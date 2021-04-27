Seneca Growth Capital VCT plc Announces Dividend of GBX 1.50 (LON:SVCT)

Seneca Growth Capital VCT plc (LON:SVCT) announced a dividend on Thursday, February 18th, Upcoming.Co.Uk reports. Investors of record on Thursday, April 29th will be given a dividend of GBX 1.50 ($0.02) per share on Friday, May 14th. This represents a yield of 1.79%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, April 29th. The official announcement can be seen at this link.

SVCT stock opened at GBX 95.50 ($1.25) on Tuesday. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is GBX 94.48 and its 200-day simple moving average is GBX 87.30. Seneca Growth Capital VCT has a 12 month low of GBX 84 ($1.10) and a 12 month high of GBX 95.50 ($1.25).

