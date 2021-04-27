Seneca Growth Capital VCT plc Announces Dividend of GBX 1.50 (LON:SVCT)

Posted by on Apr 27th, 2021

Seneca Growth Capital VCT plc (LON:SVCT) announced a dividend on Thursday, February 18th, Upcoming.Co.Uk reports. Investors of record on Thursday, April 29th will be given a dividend of GBX 1.50 ($0.02) per share on Friday, May 14th. This represents a yield of 1.79%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, April 29th. The official announcement can be seen at this link.

SVCT stock opened at GBX 95.50 ($1.25) on Tuesday. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is GBX 94.48 and its 200-day simple moving average is GBX 87.30. Seneca Growth Capital VCT has a 12 month low of GBX 84 ($1.10) and a 12 month high of GBX 95.50 ($1.25).

Read More: What is an Initial Coin Offering (ICO)?

Receive News & Ratings for Seneca Growth Capital VCT Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Seneca Growth Capital VCT and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.

Comments


share news on Facebook
tweet this investment news
share on linkedin
share on StockTwits
share on reddit