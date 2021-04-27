Sensata Technologies (NYSE:ST) Issues Q2 2021 Earnings Guidance

Sensata Technologies (NYSE:ST) updated its second quarter 2021 earnings guidance on Tuesday. The company provided EPS guidance of 0.840-0.900 for the period, compared to the Thomson Reuters consensus EPS estimate of $0.820. The company issued revenue guidance of $960 million-$990 million, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $900.34 million.Sensata Technologies also updated its FY 2021 guidance to 3.200-3.500 EPS.

A number of equities analysts recently commented on the company. Evercore ISI upgraded Sensata Technologies from an in-line rating to an outperform rating and lifted their price objective for the stock from $60.00 to $67.00 in a research report on Monday. Morgan Stanley lifted their price objective on Sensata Technologies from $68.00 to $72.00 and gave the stock an overweight rating in a research report on Monday, March 29th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upgraded Sensata Technologies from a neutral rating to an overweight rating and lifted their price objective for the stock from $61.00 to $72.00 in a research report on Monday, March 8th. Finally, Barclays raised their target price on Sensata Technologies from $65.00 to $70.00 and gave the stock an overweight rating in a research note on Thursday, April 15th. Seven investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, nine have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. Sensata Technologies currently has an average rating of Buy and a consensus target price of $54.33.

NYSE:ST traded down $1.34 during midday trading on Tuesday, reaching $58.71. The company had a trading volume of 1,419,643 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,162,483. The firm has a market capitalization of $9.27 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 96.25, a PEG ratio of 1.56 and a beta of 1.57. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $59.71 and its 200-day simple moving average is $53.88. Sensata Technologies has a 12-month low of $31.50 and a 12-month high of $64.80. The company has a current ratio of 4.33, a quick ratio of 3.63 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.55.

Sensata Technologies (NYSE:ST) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, April 27th. The scientific and technical instruments company reported $0.86 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.74 by $0.12. The firm had revenue of $942.53 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $893.02 million. Sensata Technologies had a return on equity of 14.00% and a net margin of 3.22%. Sensata Technologies’s revenue was up 21.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the business posted $0.53 earnings per share. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that Sensata Technologies will post 2.12 EPS for the current year.

About Sensata Technologies

Sensata Technologies Holding plc, through its subsidiaries, develops, manufactures, and sells sensors, sensor-based solutions, controls, and other products in the Americas, Europe, Asia, and internationally. It operates in two segments, Performance Sensing and Sensing Solutions. The Performance Sensing segment offers pressure sensors, including microfused strain gage, ceramic capacitive, and micro-electromechanical sensors; speed and position sensors, such as magnetic speed and position sensors, and mechanical/electrical control systems; and temperature sensors.

