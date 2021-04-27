Sensata Technologies (NYSE:ST) Releases Q2 Earnings Guidance

Sensata Technologies (NYSE:ST) issued an update on its second quarter earnings guidance on Tuesday morning. The company provided earnings per share (EPS) guidance of $0.84 to $0.90 for the period, compared to the Thomson Reuters consensus estimate of $0.84. The company issued revenue guidance of $960 million to $990 million, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $902.88 million.Sensata Technologies also updated its FY21 guidance to $3.20 to $3.50 EPS.

Shares of ST opened at $60.82 on Tuesday. The company has a market capitalization of $9.60 billion, a P/E ratio of 98.44, a P/E/G ratio of 1.56 and a beta of 1.57. Sensata Technologies has a 1-year low of $31.50 and a 1-year high of $64.80. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $59.69 and its 200 day simple moving average is $53.82. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.55, a current ratio of 4.33 and a quick ratio of 3.63.

Sensata Technologies (NYSE:ST) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, February 2nd. The scientific and technical instruments company reported $0.85 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.78 by $0.07. The firm had revenue of $906.50 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $891.96 million. Sensata Technologies had a net margin of 3.22% and a return on equity of 14.00%. The business’s revenue was up 7.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the firm posted $0.89 earnings per share. On average, equities analysts anticipate that Sensata Technologies will post 2.12 earnings per share for the current year.

Several research analysts have commented on ST shares. Evercore ISI raised shares of Sensata Technologies from an in-line rating to an outperform rating and lifted their price target for the stock from $60.00 to $67.00 in a research note on Monday. Barclays raised their target price on shares of Sensata Technologies from $65.00 to $70.00 and gave the stock an overweight rating in a report on Thursday, April 15th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upgraded shares of Sensata Technologies from a neutral rating to an overweight rating and raised their target price for the stock from $61.00 to $72.00 in a report on Monday, March 8th. Finally, Morgan Stanley raised their target price on shares of Sensata Technologies from $68.00 to $72.00 and gave the stock an overweight rating in a report on Monday, March 29th. Seven analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, nine have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The company presently has a consensus rating of Buy and a consensus price target of $54.33.

Sensata Technologies Company Profile

Sensata Technologies Holding plc, through its subsidiaries, develops, manufactures, and sells sensors, sensor-based solutions, controls, and other products in the Americas, Europe, Asia, and internationally. It operates in two segments, Performance Sensing and Sensing Solutions. The Performance Sensing segment offers pressure sensors, including microfused strain gage, ceramic capacitive, and micro-electromechanical sensors; speed and position sensors, such as magnetic speed and position sensors, and mechanical/electrical control systems; and temperature sensors.

