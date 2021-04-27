Sentry Investment Management LLC Cuts Stock Position in Archer-Daniels-Midland Company (NYSE:ADM)

Sentry Investment Management LLC lessened its stake in shares of Archer-Daniels-Midland Company (NYSE:ADM) by 82.6% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 5,445 shares of the company’s stock after selling 25,930 shares during the quarter. Sentry Investment Management LLC’s holdings in Archer-Daniels-Midland were worth $310,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. BlackRock Inc. grew its holdings in Archer-Daniels-Midland by 1.3% during the fourth quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 37,675,225 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,899,209,000 after acquiring an additional 485,255 shares during the period. Norges Bank acquired a new position in Archer-Daniels-Midland during the fourth quarter worth $293,347,000. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP grew its holdings in Archer-Daniels-Midland by 0.7% during the fourth quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 4,414,478 shares of the company’s stock worth $222,520,000 after acquiring an additional 30,267 shares during the period. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. grew its holdings in Archer-Daniels-Midland by 24.6% during the fourth quarter. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. now owns 2,833,807 shares of the company’s stock worth $142,843,000 after acquiring an additional 559,462 shares during the period. Finally, UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. grew its holdings in Archer-Daniels-Midland by 2.7% during the fourth quarter. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. now owns 2,607,526 shares of the company’s stock worth $131,445,000 after acquiring an additional 67,878 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 77.94% of the company’s stock.

A number of brokerages recently weighed in on ADM. Bank of America began coverage on Archer-Daniels-Midland in a report on Wednesday, April 21st. They set a “buy” rating and a $68.00 price objective on the stock. BMO Capital Markets lowered Archer-Daniels-Midland from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and upped their target price for the company from $51.00 to $56.00 in a report on Monday, January 11th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upped their target price on Archer-Daniels-Midland from $60.00 to $62.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, March 24th. Credit Suisse Group upped their target price on Archer-Daniels-Midland from $46.00 to $54.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 20th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research raised Archer-Daniels-Midland from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $63.00 target price on the stock in a report on Monday. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have issued a buy rating to the stock. The company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $56.33.

In other news, SVP Jennifer L. Weber bought 5,095 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, March 12th. The stock was bought at an average price of $58.40 per share, for a total transaction of $297,548.00. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 69,301 shares in the company, valued at $4,047,178.40. The purchase was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link . Also, SVP Joseph D. Taets sold 43,711 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, February 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $55.40, for a total value of $2,421,589.40. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 215,093 shares in the company, valued at approximately $11,916,152.20. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . 1.27% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Shares of NYSE ADM opened at $59.98 on Tuesday. The firm has a market cap of $33.50 billion, a PE ratio of 21.19 and a beta of 0.85. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $58.04 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $53.04. The company has a quick ratio of 1.01, a current ratio of 1.64 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.41. Archer-Daniels-Midland Company has a fifty-two week low of $33.01 and a fifty-two week high of $60.71.

Archer-Daniels-Midland (NYSE:ADM) last issued its earnings results on Monday, January 25th. The company reported $1.21 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.10 by $0.11. The company had revenue of $17.98 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $16.48 billion. Archer-Daniels-Midland had a return on equity of 11.10% and a net margin of 2.53%. The business’s revenue was up 10.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $1.42 EPS. On average, analysts anticipate that Archer-Daniels-Midland Company will post 3.44 earnings per share for the current year.

Archer-Daniels-Midland Profile

Archer-Daniels-Midland Co processes oilseeds, corn, wheat, cocoa and other agricultural commodities. The company operates through the following segments: Ag Services and Oilseeds, Carbohydrate Solutions and Nutrition. The Ag Services and Oilseeds segment includes activities related to the origination, merchandising, crushing, and further processing of oilseeds such as soybeans and soft seeds, such as cottonseed, sunflower seed, canola, rapeseed, and flaxseed into vegetable oils and protein meals.

