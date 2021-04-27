Sentry Investment Management LLC Decreases Stake in Etsy, Inc. (NASDAQ:ETSY)

Sentry Investment Management LLC lessened its stake in Etsy, Inc. (NASDAQ:ETSY) by 81.7% during the first quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm owned 1,308 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock after selling 5,837 shares during the period. Sentry Investment Management LLC’s holdings in Etsy were worth $264,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust raised its stake in shares of Etsy by 20.6% in the 4th quarter. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust now owns 263 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $47,000 after purchasing an additional 45 shares in the last quarter. Eudaimonia Partners LLC raised its stake in shares of Etsy by 18.8% in the 4th quarter. Eudaimonia Partners LLC now owns 297 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $53,000 after purchasing an additional 47 shares in the last quarter. Farmers & Merchants Investments Inc. raised its stake in shares of Etsy by 45.0% in the 4th quarter. Farmers & Merchants Investments Inc. now owns 174 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $31,000 after purchasing an additional 54 shares in the last quarter. Allworth Financial LP raised its stake in shares of Etsy by 12.2% in the 4th quarter. Allworth Financial LP now owns 561 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $100,000 after purchasing an additional 61 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Synovus Financial Corp raised its stake in shares of Etsy by 4.3% in the 4th quarter. Synovus Financial Corp now owns 1,914 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $339,000 after purchasing an additional 79 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 87.69% of the company’s stock.

In other news, insider Goyal Kruti Patel sold 6,800 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, April 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $207.70, for a total transaction of $1,412,360.00. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 38,408 shares in the company, valued at approximately $7,977,341.60. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, CTO Michael T. Fisher sold 5,208 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, February 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $210.27, for a total transaction of $1,095,086.16. In the last 90 days, insiders have sold 62,711 shares of company stock worth $12,587,571. 3.80% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

ETSY stock opened at $205.18 on Tuesday. Etsy, Inc. has a 12-month low of $61.31 and a 12-month high of $251.86. The company has a quick ratio of 4.98, a current ratio of 4.98 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.65. The company has a market cap of $26.08 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 113.99, a PEG ratio of 3.58 and a beta of 1.66. The company has a 50 day moving average of $211.48 and a two-hundred day moving average of $185.52.

Etsy (NASDAQ:ETSY) last released its earnings results on Thursday, February 25th. The specialty retailer reported $1.08 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.60 by $0.48. Etsy had a net margin of 16.83% and a return on equity of 46.30%. The company had revenue of $617.36 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $524.86 million. On average, research analysts anticipate that Etsy, Inc. will post 2.12 EPS for the current year.

ETSY has been the topic of several research reports. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Etsy from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $257.00 price objective on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, March 2nd. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft increased their price objective on shares of Etsy from $162.00 to $239.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, March 29th. Morgan Stanley increased their price objective on shares of Etsy from $93.00 to $123.00 and gave the stock an “underweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, March 4th. Evercore ISI started coverage on shares of Etsy in a research note on Tuesday, April 13th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $265.00 price objective on the stock. Finally, DA Davidson upped their target price on shares of Etsy from $167.00 to $234.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, February 26th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has assigned a hold rating and eighteen have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $207.09.

Etsy, Inc operates two-sided online marketplaces that connect buyers and sellers primarily in the United States, the United Kingdom, Germany, Canada, Australia, France, and India. Its online market places include Etsy.com and Reverb.com. The company offers approximately 85 million items in its various retail categories to buyers.

