Sentry Investment Management LLC Invests $303,000 in D.R. Horton, Inc. (NYSE:DHI)

Posted by on Apr 27th, 2021

Sentry Investment Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of D.R. Horton, Inc. (NYSE:DHI) in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor purchased 3,401 shares of the construction company’s stock, valued at approximately $303,000.

Several other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in DHI. Norges Bank bought a new position in shares of D.R. Horton during the fourth quarter worth about $239,480,000. Renaissance Technologies LLC bought a new position in D.R. Horton in the 4th quarter valued at about $50,742,000. Mackenzie Financial Corp grew its position in D.R. Horton by 85.2% in the 4th quarter. Mackenzie Financial Corp now owns 816,894 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $56,300,000 after buying an additional 375,846 shares in the last quarter. Raub Brock Capital Management LP bought a new position in D.R. Horton in the 1st quarter valued at about $28,215,000. Finally, UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. grew its position in D.R. Horton by 16.9% in the 4th quarter. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. now owns 1,907,033 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $131,433,000 after buying an additional 275,803 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 82.15% of the company’s stock.

DHI stock opened at $100.41 on Tuesday. The company has a current ratio of 6.70, a quick ratio of 1.82 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.35. D.R. Horton, Inc. has a one year low of $41.08 and a one year high of $100.90. The firm has a market capitalization of $36.52 billion, a PE ratio of 15.64, a P/E/G ratio of 0.67 and a beta of 1.70. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $89.11 and a two-hundred day moving average of $77.70.

D.R. Horton (NYSE:DHI) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, April 22nd. The construction company reported $2.53 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.18 by $0.35. The company had revenue of $6.45 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $6.14 billion. D.R. Horton had a net margin of 11.69% and a return on equity of 20.67%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 43.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $1.30 earnings per share. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that D.R. Horton, Inc. will post 8.02 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, May 20th. Stockholders of record on Monday, May 10th will be given a $0.20 dividend. This represents a $0.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.80%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, May 7th. D.R. Horton’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 12.99%.

A number of brokerages recently issued reports on DHI. Royal Bank of Canada increased their target price on shares of D.R. Horton from $87.00 to $104.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday. KeyCorp increased their target price on shares of D.R. Horton from $90.00 to $98.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, March 31st. Barclays raised their price objective on shares of D.R. Horton from $95.00 to $108.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 21st. They noted that the move was a valuation call. BTIG Research raised their price objective on shares of D.R. Horton from $108.00 to $124.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday. Finally, Credit Suisse Group raised their price objective on shares of D.R. Horton from $88.00 to $100.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 27th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, eighteen have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $91.14.

In other news, Director Michael W. Hewatt sold 5,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, March 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $85.30, for a total value of $426,500.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 10,342 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $882,172.60. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, Director Michael R. Buchanan sold 3,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, March 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $82.94, for a total transaction of $248,820.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 18,419 shares of company stock valued at $1,499,876 over the last three months. 0.46% of the stock is owned by insiders.

D.R. Horton Company Profile

D.R. Horton, Inc operates as a homebuilding company in East, Midwest, Southeast, South Central, Southwest, and West regions in the United States. It engages in the acquisition and development of land; and construction and sale of homes in 29 states and 88 markets under the names of D.R. Horton, America's Builder, Express Homes, Emerald Homes, and Freedom Homes.

Further Reading: retirement calculator

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding DHI? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for D.R. Horton, Inc. (NYSE:DHI).

Institutional Ownership by Quarter for D.R. Horton (NYSE:DHI)

Receive News & Ratings for D.R. Horton Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for D.R. Horton and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.

Comments


share news on Facebook
tweet this investment news
share on linkedin
share on StockTwits
share on reddit