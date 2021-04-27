Sentry Investment Management LLC Invests $303,000 in D.R. Horton, Inc. (NYSE:DHI)

Sentry Investment Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of D.R. Horton, Inc. (NYSE:DHI) in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor purchased 3,401 shares of the construction company’s stock, valued at approximately $303,000.

Several other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in DHI. Norges Bank bought a new position in shares of D.R. Horton during the fourth quarter worth about $239,480,000. Renaissance Technologies LLC bought a new position in D.R. Horton in the 4th quarter valued at about $50,742,000. Mackenzie Financial Corp grew its position in D.R. Horton by 85.2% in the 4th quarter. Mackenzie Financial Corp now owns 816,894 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $56,300,000 after buying an additional 375,846 shares in the last quarter. Raub Brock Capital Management LP bought a new position in D.R. Horton in the 1st quarter valued at about $28,215,000. Finally, UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. grew its position in D.R. Horton by 16.9% in the 4th quarter. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. now owns 1,907,033 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $131,433,000 after buying an additional 275,803 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 82.15% of the company’s stock.

DHI stock opened at $100.41 on Tuesday. The company has a current ratio of 6.70, a quick ratio of 1.82 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.35. D.R. Horton, Inc. has a one year low of $41.08 and a one year high of $100.90. The firm has a market capitalization of $36.52 billion, a PE ratio of 15.64, a P/E/G ratio of 0.67 and a beta of 1.70. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $89.11 and a two-hundred day moving average of $77.70.

D.R. Horton (NYSE:DHI) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, April 22nd. The construction company reported $2.53 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.18 by $0.35. The company had revenue of $6.45 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $6.14 billion. D.R. Horton had a net margin of 11.69% and a return on equity of 20.67%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 43.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $1.30 earnings per share. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that D.R. Horton, Inc. will post 8.02 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, May 20th. Stockholders of record on Monday, May 10th will be given a $0.20 dividend. This represents a $0.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.80%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, May 7th. D.R. Horton’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 12.99%.

A number of brokerages recently issued reports on DHI. Royal Bank of Canada increased their target price on shares of D.R. Horton from $87.00 to $104.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday. KeyCorp increased their target price on shares of D.R. Horton from $90.00 to $98.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, March 31st. Barclays raised their price objective on shares of D.R. Horton from $95.00 to $108.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 21st. They noted that the move was a valuation call. BTIG Research raised their price objective on shares of D.R. Horton from $108.00 to $124.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday. Finally, Credit Suisse Group raised their price objective on shares of D.R. Horton from $88.00 to $100.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 27th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, eighteen have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $91.14.

In other news, Director Michael W. Hewatt sold 5,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, March 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $85.30, for a total value of $426,500.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 10,342 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $882,172.60. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, Director Michael R. Buchanan sold 3,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, March 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $82.94, for a total transaction of $248,820.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 18,419 shares of company stock valued at $1,499,876 over the last three months. 0.46% of the stock is owned by insiders.

D.R. Horton Company Profile

D.R. Horton, Inc operates as a homebuilding company in East, Midwest, Southeast, South Central, Southwest, and West regions in the United States. It engages in the acquisition and development of land; and construction and sale of homes in 29 states and 88 markets under the names of D.R. Horton, America's Builder, Express Homes, Emerald Homes, and Freedom Homes.

