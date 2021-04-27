Sentry Investment Management LLC Makes New $209,000 Investment in TransDigm Group Incorporated (NYSE:TDG)

Sentry Investment Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of TransDigm Group Incorporated (NYSE:TDG) during the 1st quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm purchased 355 shares of the aerospace company’s stock, valued at approximately $209,000.

Other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC purchased a new position in TransDigm Group during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $27,000. Vantage Consulting Group Inc bought a new position in TransDigm Group in the 4th quarter valued at $39,000. CX Institutional grew its position in shares of TransDigm Group by 64.1% during the 4th quarter. CX Institutional now owns 64 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $40,000 after purchasing an additional 25 shares in the last quarter. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC increased its holdings in shares of TransDigm Group by 336.8% in the fourth quarter. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC now owns 83 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $51,000 after purchasing an additional 64 shares during the period. Finally, Perigon Wealth Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of TransDigm Group in the fourth quarter worth $53,000. 97.17% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

TDG opened at $603.95 on Tuesday. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $603.65 and its 200 day simple moving average is $578.16. The firm has a market cap of $33.03 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 67.41, a PEG ratio of 15.18 and a beta of 1.59. TransDigm Group Incorporated has a 1 year low of $299.62 and a 1 year high of $633.04.

TransDigm Group (NYSE:TDG) last released its quarterly earnings data on Monday, February 8th. The aerospace company reported $1.97 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.57 by $0.40. TransDigm Group had a negative return on equity of 18.70% and a net margin of 10.07%. The firm had revenue of $1.11 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.12 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $4.93 earnings per share. The business’s quarterly revenue was down 24.4% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that TransDigm Group Incorporated will post 9.99 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In related news, CEO Kevin M. Stein sold 9,900 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, February 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $571.13, for a total transaction of $5,654,187.00. Also, COO Jorge Valladares sold 10,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, March 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $615.00, for a total value of $6,150,000.00. Following the transaction, the chief operating officer now directly owns 21,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $12,915,000. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 67,800 shares of company stock valued at $41,143,618 in the last three months. 8.17% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

TDG has been the topic of a number of research analyst reports. Morgan Stanley upped their target price on TransDigm Group from $772.00 to $780.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 11th. Bank of America cut shares of TransDigm Group from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $670.00 price objective on the stock. in a research report on Thursday, January 14th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Alembic Global Advisors began coverage on shares of TransDigm Group in a research report on Friday, January 22nd. They set an “overweight” rating and a $723.00 target price for the company. Canaccord Genuity increased their price target on shares of TransDigm Group from $630.00 to $660.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, February 8th. Finally, TheStreet downgraded shares of TransDigm Group from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a report on Tuesday, January 26th. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. TransDigm Group presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $635.29.

TransDigm Group Incorporated designs, produces, and supplies aircraft components in the United States and internationally. Its Power & Control segment offers mechanical/electro-mechanical actuators and controls, ignition systems and engine technology, specialized pumps and valves, power conditioning devices, specialized AC/DC electric motors and generators, batteries and chargers, databus and power controls, sensor products, switches and relay panels, hoists, winches and lifting devices, and cargo loading and handling systems.

