Sentry Investment Management LLC Makes New $209,000 Investment in TransDigm Group Incorporated (NYSE:TDG)

Sentry Investment Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of TransDigm Group Incorporated (NYSE:TDG) during the 1st quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm purchased 355 shares of the aerospace company’s stock, valued at approximately $209,000.
Other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC purchased a new position in TransDigm Group during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $27,000. Vantage Consulting Group Inc bought a new position in TransDigm Group in the 4th quarter valued at $39,000. CX Institutional grew its position in shares of TransDigm Group by 64.1% during the 4th quarter. CX Institutional now owns 64 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $40,000 after purchasing an additional 25 shares in the last quarter. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC increased its holdings in shares of TransDigm Group by 336.8% in the fourth quarter. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC now owns 83 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $51,000 after purchasing an additional 64 shares during the period. Finally, Perigon Wealth Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of TransDigm Group in the fourth quarter worth $53,000. 97.17% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.
TDG opened at $603.95 on Tuesday. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $603.65 and its 200 day simple moving average is $578.16. The firm has a market cap of $33.03 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 67.41, a PEG ratio of 15.18 and a beta of 1.59. TransDigm Group Incorporated has a 1 year low of $299.62 and a 1 year high of $633.04.
In related news, CEO Kevin M. Stein sold 9,900 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, February 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $571.13, for a total transaction of $5,654,187.00. Also, COO Jorge Valladares sold 10,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, March 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $615.00, for a total value of $6,150,000.00. Following the transaction, the chief operating officer now directly owns 21,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $12,915,000. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 67,800 shares of company stock valued at $41,143,618 in the last three months. 8.17% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.
TDG has been the topic of a number of research analyst reports. Morgan Stanley upped their target price on TransDigm Group from $772.00 to $780.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 11th. Bank of America cut shares of TransDigm Group from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $670.00 price objective on the stock. in a research report on Thursday, January 14th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Alembic Global Advisors began coverage on shares of TransDigm Group in a research report on Friday, January 22nd. They set an “overweight” rating and a $723.00 target price for the company. Canaccord Genuity increased their price target on shares of TransDigm Group from $630.00 to $660.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, February 8th. Finally, TheStreet downgraded shares of TransDigm Group from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a report on Tuesday, January 26th. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. TransDigm Group presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $635.29.
TransDigm Group Profile
TransDigm Group Incorporated designs, produces, and supplies aircraft components in the United States and internationally. Its Power & Control segment offers mechanical/electro-mechanical actuators and controls, ignition systems and engine technology, specialized pumps and valves, power conditioning devices, specialized AC/DC electric motors and generators, batteries and chargers, databus and power controls, sensor products, switches and relay panels, hoists, winches and lifting devices, and cargo loading and handling systems.
