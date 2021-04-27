Sentry Investment Management LLC Sells 6,079 Shares of Qorvo, Inc. (NASDAQ:QRVO)

Sentry Investment Management LLC trimmed its position in shares of Qorvo, Inc. (NASDAQ:QRVO) by 83.4% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 1,206 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock after selling 6,079 shares during the period. Sentry Investment Management LLC’s holdings in Qorvo were worth $220,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the business. BlackRock Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Qorvo by 0.5% in the fourth quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 9,063,771 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $1,507,035,000 after acquiring an additional 44,929 shares during the period. Baupost Group LLC MA boosted its holdings in shares of Qorvo by 49.9% in the fourth quarter. Baupost Group LLC MA now owns 4,440,095 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $738,255,000 after acquiring an additional 1,477,209 shares during the period. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Qorvo by 10.9% in the fourth quarter. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. now owns 1,387,366 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $230,677,000 after acquiring an additional 136,634 shares during the period. Norges Bank bought a new position in shares of Qorvo in the fourth quarter worth $223,801,000. Finally, Select Equity Group L.P. boosted its holdings in shares of Qorvo by 132.3% in the fourth quarter. Select Equity Group L.P. now owns 629,283 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $104,631,000 after acquiring an additional 358,447 shares during the period. 84.57% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

A number of equities analysts have recently commented on the company. Oppenheimer reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $220.00 price target (up from $200.00) on shares of Qorvo in a report on Thursday, January 28th. Raymond James increased their price objective on Qorvo from $200.00 to $220.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 4th. Piper Sandler increased their price objective on Qorvo from $190.00 to $220.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday. Barclays upgraded Qorvo from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and increased their price objective for the stock from $185.00 to $200.00 in a research report on Wednesday, March 17th. Finally, Mizuho increased their price objective on Qorvo from $183.00 to $215.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, April 15th. Six investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and sixteen have issued a buy rating to the stock. Qorvo has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $185.48.

QRVO opened at $198.97 on Tuesday. The company has a market cap of $22.54 billion, a P/E ratio of 52.36, a P/E/G ratio of 1.47 and a beta of 1.51. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $184.31 and its 200-day moving average price is $166.16. The company has a current ratio of 2.07, a quick ratio of 1.75 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.40. Qorvo, Inc. has a 12 month low of $90.25 and a 12 month high of $199.94.

Qorvo (NASDAQ:QRVO) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 3rd. The semiconductor company reported $3.08 EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $2.48 by $0.60. The firm had revenue of $1.09 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.07 billion. Qorvo had a return on equity of 18.08% and a net margin of 12.71%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 26.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $1.86 earnings per share. Equities research analysts forecast that Qorvo, Inc. will post 7.79 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Qorvo Company Profile

Qorvo, Inc develops and commercializes technologies and products for wireless and wired connectivity worldwide. The company operates in two segments, Mobile Products, and Infrastructure and Defense Products. The company offers integrated modules incorporating switches, power amplifiers, filters and duplexers, antenna tuners, RF power management integrated circuits, multimode/multi-band PAs and transmit modules, antenna-plexers, discrete filters and duplexers, discrete switches, and UWB system solutions, as well as envelope tracking power management solutions, antenna control solutions, and UWB system solutions supporting secure, low power, location, and communication services.

