Sentry Investment Management LLC Sells 7,904 Shares of First Republic Bank (NYSE:FRC)

Sentry Investment Management LLC lessened its holdings in First Republic Bank (NYSE:FRC) by 82.7% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 1,655 shares of the bank’s stock after selling 7,904 shares during the quarter. Sentry Investment Management LLC’s holdings in First Republic Bank were worth $276,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

A number of other large investors have also modified their holdings of the stock. BlackRock Inc. raised its position in First Republic Bank by 0.5% in the 4th quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 11,499,258 shares of the bank’s stock worth $1,689,586,000 after purchasing an additional 54,346 shares during the period. Baillie Gifford & Co. raised its position in First Republic Bank by 1.7% in the 4th quarter. Baillie Gifford & Co. now owns 4,220,308 shares of the bank’s stock worth $620,089,000 after purchasing an additional 70,628 shares during the period. C WorldWide Group Holding A S raised its position in First Republic Bank by 2.0% in the 4th quarter. C WorldWide Group Holding A S now owns 2,884,813 shares of the bank’s stock worth $423,866,000 after purchasing an additional 56,144 shares during the period. WCM Investment Management LLC raised its position in First Republic Bank by 17.0% in the 4th quarter. WCM Investment Management LLC now owns 2,480,177 shares of the bank’s stock worth $364,412,000 after purchasing an additional 360,733 shares during the period. Finally, Alecta Pensionsforsakring Omsesidigt raised its position in First Republic Bank by 42.0% in the 4th quarter. Alecta Pensionsforsakring Omsesidigt now owns 2,331,312 shares of the bank’s stock worth $337,597,000 after purchasing an additional 690,000 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 95.47% of the company’s stock.

NYSE:FRC opened at $181.13 on Tuesday. First Republic Bank has a one year low of $92.13 and a one year high of $182.51. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.58, a current ratio of 1.03 and a quick ratio of 1.03. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $171.33 and its 200 day simple moving average is $150.18. The firm has a market capitalization of $31.19 billion, a P/E ratio of 31.18, a PEG ratio of 3.26 and a beta of 1.06.

First Republic Bank (NYSE:FRC) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, April 13th. The bank reported $1.79 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.54 by $0.25. First Republic Bank had a net margin of 22.95% and a return on equity of 10.96%. The business had revenue of $1.10 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.09 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $1.20 earnings per share. First Republic Bank’s quarterly revenue was up 20.1% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities research analysts expect that First Republic Bank will post 6.12 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, May 13th. Investors of record on Thursday, April 29th will be paid a dividend of $0.22 per share. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, April 28th. This represents a $0.88 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.49%. This is a positive change from First Republic Bank’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.20. First Republic Bank’s payout ratio is presently 13.77%.

FRC has been the topic of a number of analyst reports. Jefferies Financial Group reiterated an “underperform” rating and issued a $163.00 target price on shares of First Republic Bank in a research report on Wednesday, April 21st. Citigroup Inc. 3% Minimum Coupon Principal Protected Based Upon Russell boosted their price objective on shares of First Republic Bank from $163.00 to $174.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Tuesday, April 20th. Credit Suisse Group boosted their price objective on shares of First Republic Bank from $157.00 to $163.00 and gave the company an “underperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 21st. Compass Point restated a “top pick” rating on shares of First Republic Bank in a research report on Thursday, December 31st. Finally, Morgan Stanley boosted their price objective on shares of First Republic Bank from $170.00 to $175.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Monday. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have given a hold rating, five have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. The stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $143.72.

First Republic Bank, together with its subsidiaries, provides private banking, private business banking, and private wealth management services to clients in metropolitan areas in the United States. It operates through two segments, Commercial Banking and Wealth Management. The company accepts deposit products, such as checking, money market checking, savings, passbook deposits, and individual retirement accounts, as well as certificates of deposit.

