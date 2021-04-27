ServiceNow, Inc. (NYSE:NOW) Shares Sold by Mayflower Financial Advisors LLC

Mayflower Financial Advisors LLC lessened its stake in ServiceNow, Inc. (NYSE:NOW) by 6.3% during the first quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm owned 1,670 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock after selling 113 shares during the period. Mayflower Financial Advisors LLC’s holdings in ServiceNow were worth $835,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other large investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Evanson Asset Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of ServiceNow in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $505,000. Nwam LLC raised its holdings in ServiceNow by 2.0% during the first quarter. Nwam LLC now owns 3,578 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock worth $1,789,000 after acquiring an additional 71 shares in the last quarter. F3Logic LLC bought a new stake in ServiceNow in the first quarter valued at approximately $219,000. Ilmarinen Mutual Pension Insurance Co acquired a new position in shares of ServiceNow in the first quarter valued at approximately $7,502,000. Finally, Reilly Financial Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in shares of ServiceNow by 56.8% in the 1st quarter. Reilly Financial Advisors LLC now owns 58 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock valued at $29,000 after purchasing an additional 21 shares in the last quarter. 87.20% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

NOW has been the subject of several recent research reports. Piper Sandler lifted their target price on shares of ServiceNow from $500.00 to $550.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Tuesday, January 5th. Oppenheimer raised their price target on shares of ServiceNow from $600.00 to $610.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, January 28th. Royal Bank of Canada lifted their target price on shares of ServiceNow from $600.00 to $640.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, January 28th. Mizuho lifted their price objective on shares of ServiceNow from $600.00 to $610.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, January 28th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group lifted their price target on shares of ServiceNow from $610.00 to $615.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, January 28th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, twenty-seven have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. ServiceNow currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $606.90.

In other news, Director Frederic B. Luddy sold 810 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, March 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $485.84, for a total transaction of $393,530.40. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 811 shares in the company, valued at $394,016.24. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website . Also, Director Frederic B. Luddy sold 16,500 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, April 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $510.46, for a total transaction of $8,422,590.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 811 shares in the company, valued at $413,983.06. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Over the last ninety days, insiders have sold 48,505 shares of company stock worth $26,539,008. Corporate insiders own 1.00% of the company’s stock.

ServiceNow stock opened at $559.21 on Tuesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.64, a current ratio of 1.40 and a quick ratio of 1.40. ServiceNow, Inc. has a 1-year low of $295.78 and a 1-year high of $598.37. The firm has a market capitalization of $110.41 billion, a P/E ratio of 158.42, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 12.70 and a beta of 1.14. The company’s 50-day moving average is $509.63 and its 200 day moving average is $527.58.

ServiceNow (NYSE:NOW) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, January 27th. The information technology services provider reported $1.17 EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.06 by $0.11. The business had revenue of $1.25 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.21 billion. ServiceNow had a net margin of 16.60% and a return on equity of 9.79%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 31.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the company posted $0.96 earnings per share. Research analysts anticipate that ServiceNow, Inc. will post 1.11 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

ServiceNow Company Profile

ServiceNow, Inc provides enterprise cloud computing solutions that defines, structures, consolidates, manages, and automates services for enterprises worldwide. It operates the Now platform that offers workflow automation, artificial intelligence, machine learning, performance analytics, electronic service catalogs and portals, configuration management systems, data benchmarking, encryption, and collaboration and development tools.

