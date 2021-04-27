SGS SA (OTCMKTS:SGSOY) Given Average Recommendation of “Hold” by Brokerages

Shares of SGS SA (OTCMKTS:SGSOY) have been given a consensus recommendation of “Hold” by the fourteen research firms that are presently covering the stock, Marketbeat reports. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell recommendation, eleven have given a hold recommendation and one has given a buy recommendation to the company.

A number of equities analysts have issued reports on the company. Morgan Stanley cut SGS from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating in a report on Thursday, February 11th. Zacks Investment Research cut SGS from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Wednesday, March 31st. UBS Group reiterated a “neutral” rating on shares of SGS in a report on Monday. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft restated a “hold” rating on shares of SGS in a report on Thursday, January 14th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut SGS from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating in a report on Friday, February 19th.

SGSOY stock traded up $0.05 during trading hours on Tuesday, reaching $29.59. 18,750 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 31,056. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $29.27 and its 200-day moving average is $29.02. The company has a market cap of $22.38 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 33.24 and a beta of 0.61. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.80, a current ratio of 1.45 and a quick ratio of 1.34. SGS has a 12 month low of $21.05 and a 12 month high of $31.30.

The business also recently disclosed a dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, April 13th. Stockholders of record on Friday, March 26th were issued a $0.8901 dividend. This represents a dividend yield of 3.12%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, March 25th. SGS’s payout ratio is 56.18%.

About SGS

SGS SA provides inspection, verification, testing, certification, and quality assurance services in Europe, Africa, the Middle East, the Americas, and the Asia Pacific. It operates in nine segments: Agriculture, Food and Life; Mineral Services; Oil, Gas and Chemicals Services; Consumer and Retail Services; Certification and Business Enhancement; Industrial Services; Environment, Health and Safety Services; Transportation Services; and Governments and Institutions Services.

