SharedStake (SGT) Reaches 24-Hour Trading Volume of $259,365.00

SharedStake (CURRENCY:SGT) traded 9.5% lower against the US dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 11:00 AM ET on April 27th. SharedStake has a market capitalization of $1.47 million and $259,365.00 worth of SharedStake was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. Over the last week, SharedStake has traded down 39.5% against the US dollar. One SharedStake coin can now be bought for about $9.77 or 0.00017798 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

SharedStake Coin Profile

SharedStake’s launch date was February 2nd, 2021. SharedStake’s total supply is 10,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 150,015 coins. SharedStake’s official Twitter account is @SharedStake

According to CryptoCompare, “The SharedStake protocol’s short term objective is providing a gateway to stakers, while also providing a yield farming opportunity with two main assets that are created by the protocol: validator Eth2(vEth2) and the SharedStake Governance token (SGT). SharedStake is built for the transition to and past Ethereum 2.0. The protocol provides Staking-as-a-Service (StaaS), fully decentralized and with minimal fees as a counter to the high costs of Ethereum 2.0 staking. SharedStake continues to hit milestones and the SGT roadmap will always be a living document, owned and updated by SharedStake DAO members for their benefit. “

Buying and Selling SharedStake

