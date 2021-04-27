Sheets Smith Wealth Management Acquires 4,104 Shares of Schwab Short-Term U.S. Treasury ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHO)

Sheets Smith Wealth Management increased its holdings in shares of Schwab Short-Term U.S. Treasury ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHO) by 3.2% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 132,094 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 4,104 shares during the quarter. Schwab Short-Term U.S. Treasury ETF comprises about 1.0% of Sheets Smith Wealth Management’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 25th largest holding. Sheets Smith Wealth Management’s holdings in Schwab Short-Term U.S. Treasury ETF were worth $6,778,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Wagner Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Schwab Short-Term U.S. Treasury ETF during the fourth quarter worth approximately $31,000. Northwest Investment Counselors LLC bought a new position in Schwab Short-Term U.S. Treasury ETF in the first quarter valued at approximately $31,000. Benjamin F. Edwards & Company Inc. increased its stake in Schwab Short-Term U.S. Treasury ETF by 627.0% in the fourth quarter. Benjamin F. Edwards & Company Inc. now owns 647 shares of the company’s stock valued at $33,000 after acquiring an additional 558 shares during the last quarter. Investors Research Corp increased its stake in Schwab Short-Term U.S. Treasury ETF by 59.1% in the fourth quarter. Investors Research Corp now owns 740 shares of the company’s stock valued at $38,000 after acquiring an additional 275 shares during the last quarter. Finally, TCI Wealth Advisors Inc. increased its stake in Schwab Short-Term U.S. Treasury ETF by 650.0% in the fourth quarter. TCI Wealth Advisors Inc. now owns 750 shares of the company’s stock valued at $39,000 after acquiring an additional 650 shares during the last quarter.

Get Schwab Short-Term U.S. Treasury ETF alerts:

NYSEARCA:SCHO traded up $0.01 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, reaching $51.29. The stock had a trading volume of 14,347 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,262,063. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $51.30 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $51.37. Schwab Short-Term U.S. Treasury ETF has a 12 month low of $51.24 and a 12 month high of $51.72.

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding SCHO? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Schwab Short-Term U.S. Treasury ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHO).

Receive News & Ratings for Schwab Short-Term U.S. Treasury ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Schwab Short-Term U.S. Treasury ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.