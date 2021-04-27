Sheets Smith Wealth Management Grows Stake in Pfizer Inc. (NYSE:PFE)

Sheets Smith Wealth Management lifted its holdings in shares of Pfizer Inc. (NYSE:PFE) by 1.2% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 48,075 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock after buying an additional 585 shares during the period. Sheets Smith Wealth Management’s holdings in Pfizer were worth $1,742,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in PFE. United Bank boosted its position in shares of Pfizer by 7.5% during the third quarter. United Bank now owns 57,746 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $2,119,000 after buying an additional 4,034 shares during the last quarter. Wealth Alliance boosted its position in Pfizer by 32.8% in the third quarter. Wealth Alliance now owns 43,078 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $1,581,000 after purchasing an additional 10,633 shares during the last quarter. OLD Mission Capital LLC purchased a new position in Pfizer in the third quarter worth about $291,000. Amussen Hunsaker Associates LLC boosted its position in Pfizer by 49.6% in the third quarter. Amussen Hunsaker Associates LLC now owns 21,153 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $771,000 after purchasing an additional 7,018 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Westover Capital Advisors LLC purchased a new position in Pfizer in the third quarter worth about $427,000. 67.36% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Several research analysts have issued reports on the company. DZ Bank reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $41.00 target price on shares of Pfizer in a research report on Wednesday, February 3rd. Berenberg Bank reissued a “neutral” rating and issued a $38.00 target price on shares of Pfizer in a research report on Tuesday, March 23rd. Morgan Stanley dropped their target price on Pfizer from $40.00 to $38.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, January 29th. Royal Bank of Canada began coverage on Pfizer in a research note on Wednesday, April 7th. They issued a “sector perform” rating and a $42.00 price objective on the stock. Finally, TheStreet downgraded Pfizer from a “b” rating to a “c+” rating in a research note on Friday, March 5th. Eleven investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $38.47.

PFE traded down $0.21 on Tuesday, hitting $38.47. 366,132 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 31,997,271. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $36.47 and its 200-day simple moving average is $36.72. The firm has a market cap of $214.57 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 24.95, a P/E/G ratio of 2.79 and a beta of 0.70. Pfizer Inc. has a one year low of $31.61 and a one year high of $43.08. The company has a current ratio of 1.40, a quick ratio of 1.13 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.76.

Pfizer (NYSE:PFE) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, February 2nd. The biopharmaceutical company reported $0.42 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.46 by ($0.04). The business had revenue of $11.68 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $11.32 billion. Pfizer had a net margin of 17.85% and a return on equity of 24.88%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 11.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the business posted $0.55 EPS. As a group, equities analysts anticipate that Pfizer Inc. will post 2.89 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, June 4th. Shareholders of record on Friday, May 7th will be issued a dividend of $0.39 per share. This represents a $1.56 annualized dividend and a yield of 4.06%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, May 6th. Pfizer’s dividend payout ratio is presently 52.88%.

Pfizer Inc discovers, develops, manufactures, markets, distributes, and sells biopharmaceutical products worldwide. It offers medicines and vaccines in various therapeutic areas, including cardiovascular metabolic and pain under the Eliquis, Chantix/Champix, and Premarin family brands; biologics, small molecules, immunotherapies, and biosimilars under the Ibrance, Xtandi, Sutent, Inlyta, Retacrit, Lorbrena, and Braftovi brands; and sterile injectable and anti-infective medicines under the Sulperazon, Medrol, Zithromax, Vfend, and Panzyga brands.

