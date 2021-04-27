Sheets Smith Wealth Management Has $10.91 Million Holdings in Schwab US Large-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHX)

Sheets Smith Wealth Management lifted its holdings in Schwab US Large-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHX) by 0.5% during the first quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 113,572 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 517 shares during the quarter. Schwab US Large-Cap ETF makes up about 1.6% of Sheets Smith Wealth Management’s holdings, making the stock its 13th biggest holding. Sheets Smith Wealth Management’s holdings in Schwab US Large-Cap ETF were worth $10,906,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the stock. Sound Income Strategies LLC bought a new position in Schwab US Large-Cap ETF during the first quarter valued at $30,000. Vigilant Capital Management LLC purchased a new position in Schwab US Large-Cap ETF in the first quarter valued at $35,000. Catalyst Private Wealth LLC acquired a new stake in Schwab US Large-Cap ETF in the 3rd quarter worth about $30,000. American Research & Management Co. acquired a new stake in Schwab US Large-Cap ETF in the 4th quarter worth about $44,000. Finally, Capital Asset Advisory Services LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Schwab US Large-Cap ETF by 92.9% during the 4th quarter. Capital Asset Advisory Services LLC now owns 625 shares of the company’s stock worth $57,000 after purchasing an additional 301 shares during the last quarter.

NYSEARCA SCHX traded up $0.03 on Tuesday, reaching $101.61. The stock had a trading volume of 4,018 shares, compared to its average volume of 857,537. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $97.55 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $91.43. Schwab US Large-Cap ETF has a 12-month low of $65.88 and a 12-month high of $101.69.

Schwab U.S. Large-Cap ETF (the Fund) goal is to track the total return of the Dow Jones U.S. Large-Cap Total Stock Market Index (the Index). The Fund’s index includes the large-cap portion of the Dow Jones U.S. Total Stock Market Index available to investors in the marketplace. The Dow Jones U.S. Large-Cap Total Stock Market Index includes the components ranked 1-750 by full market capitalization.

