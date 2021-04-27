Shell Midstream Partners (NYSE:SHLX) Upgraded at Zacks Investment Research

Shell Midstream Partners (NYSE:SHLX) was upgraded by Zacks Investment Research from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report issued on Tuesday, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “Shell Midstream Partners, L.P. engages in owning, operating, developing and acquiring pipelines and other midstream assets. Its initial assets consist of interests in entities that own crude oil and refined products pipelines serving as key infrastructure to transport growing onshore and offshore crude oil production to Gulf Coast refining markets and to deliver refined products from those markets to major demand centers. Shell Midstream Partners, L.P. is based in Houston, Texas. “

SHLX has been the subject of several other research reports. Mizuho cut their price target on Shell Midstream Partners from $14.00 to $13.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Monday, February 22nd. Barclays cut Shell Midstream Partners from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and increased their price objective for the stock from $10.00 to $11.00 in a research report on Wednesday, January 20th. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Shell Midstream Partners currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $12.20.

NYSE:SHLX opened at $15.38 on Tuesday. Shell Midstream Partners has a twelve month low of $8.17 and a twelve month high of $16.18. The company has a quick ratio of 4.66, a current ratio of 4.66 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 4.21. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $13.74 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $11.28. The company has a market cap of $6.05 billion, a P/E ratio of 11.39 and a beta of 1.74.

Shell Midstream Partners (NYSE:SHLX) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 18th. The pipeline company reported $0.29 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.33 by ($0.04). The company had revenue of $130.00 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $118.22 million. Shell Midstream Partners had a net margin of 104.82% and a negative return on equity of 1,010.10%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 3.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $0.37 EPS. As a group, analysts anticipate that Shell Midstream Partners will post 1.32 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of SHLX. Great Valley Advisor Group Inc. increased its holdings in Shell Midstream Partners by 3.9% in the first quarter. Great Valley Advisor Group Inc. now owns 159,694 shares of the pipeline company’s stock worth $2,130,000 after purchasing an additional 5,971 shares in the last quarter. Adams Asset Advisors LLC boosted its position in Shell Midstream Partners by 2.9% in the first quarter. Adams Asset Advisors LLC now owns 186,562 shares of the pipeline company’s stock worth $2,488,000 after purchasing an additional 5,214 shares during the last quarter. Pacer Advisors Inc. boosted its position in Shell Midstream Partners by 13.3% in the first quarter. Pacer Advisors Inc. now owns 6,847 shares of the pipeline company’s stock worth $91,000 after purchasing an additional 804 shares during the last quarter. Virtu Financial LLC purchased a new position in Shell Midstream Partners in the fourth quarter worth $148,000. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted its position in Shell Midstream Partners by 1.4% in the fourth quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 6,617,323 shares of the pipeline company’s stock worth $66,702,000 after purchasing an additional 93,676 shares during the last quarter. 27.51% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

About Shell Midstream Partners

Shell Midstream Partners, L.P. owns, operates, develops, and acquires pipelines and other midstream, and logistics assets in the United States. It owns interests in crude oil and refined products pipelines and terminals to transport onshore and offshore crude oil production to Gulf Coast and Midwest refining markets.

