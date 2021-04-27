Shopify (SHOP) Scheduled to Post Earnings on Wednesday

Shopify (NYSE:SHOP) (TSE:SHOP) will announce its earnings results before the market opens on Wednesday, April 28th. Analysts expect the company to announce earnings of $0.05 per share for the quarter. Investors that wish to listen to the company’s conference call can do so using this link.

Shopify (NYSE:SHOP) (TSE:SHOP) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 17th. The software maker reported $1.58 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.56 by $1.02. The business had revenue of $977.74 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $906.82 million. Shopify had a return on equity of 2.35% and a net margin of 7.99%. On average, analysts expect Shopify to post $1 EPS for the current fiscal year and $1 EPS for the next fiscal year.

Shares of NYSE:SHOP opened at $1,166.00 on Tuesday. The company has a market cap of $142.87 billion, a P/E ratio of 742.68, a P/E/G ratio of 37.63 and a beta of 1.60. The company has a quick ratio of 17.87, a current ratio of 17.87 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.14. Shopify has a 52 week low of $595.03 and a 52 week high of $1,499.75. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $1,141.31 and a 200-day simple moving average of $1,138.02.

A number of equities research analysts have recently commented on SHOP shares. Guggenheim reaffirmed a “hold” rating on shares of Shopify in a research report on Thursday, April 22nd. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Shopify from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $1,126.00 price objective for the company. in a research report on Tuesday, March 9th. Credit Suisse Group reaffirmed a “neutral” rating and issued a $1,350.00 price objective on shares of Shopify in a research report on Monday, April 5th. Royal Bank of Canada lifted their target price on Shopify from $1,290.00 to $1,500.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, February 18th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company lifted their target price on Shopify from $1,000.00 to $1,550.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Thursday, February 25th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, sixteen have assigned a hold rating and sixteen have assigned a buy rating to the company. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $1,343.57.

About Shopify

Shopify Inc, a commerce company, provides a commerce platform and services in Canada, the United States, the United Kingdom, Australia, Latin America, and internationally. The company's platform provides merchants to run their business in various sales channels, including web and mobile storefronts, physical retail locations, pop-up shops, social media storefronts, native mobile apps, buy buttons, and marketplaces; and enables to manage products and inventory, process orders and payments, fulfill and ship orders, new buyers and build customer relationships, source products, leverage analytics and reporting, and access financing.

