Sierra Bancorp (NASDAQ:BSRR) Declares $0.21 Quarterly Dividend

Sierra Bancorp (NASDAQ:BSRR) announced a quarterly dividend on Saturday, April 17th, investing.com reports. Shareholders of record on Thursday, April 29th will be paid a dividend of 0.21 per share by the financial services provider on Wednesday, May 12th. This represents a $0.84 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.00%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, April 28th.
Sierra Bancorp has raised its dividend by 42.9% over the last three years and has raised its dividend every year for the last 1 years. Sierra Bancorp has a dividend payout ratio of 32.8% meaning its dividend is sufficiently covered by earnings. Analysts expect Sierra Bancorp to earn $2.33 per share next year, which means the company should continue to be able to cover its $0.84 annual dividend with an expected future payout ratio of 36.1%.
Shares of Sierra Bancorp stock opened at $28.03 on Tuesday. The firm has a market cap of $431.97 million, a PE ratio of 12.08 and a beta of 1.14. Sierra Bancorp has a 12-month low of $15.41 and a 12-month high of $29.42. The company has a quick ratio of 0.88, a current ratio of 0.88 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.10. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $27.27 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $23.95.
In related news, EVP Michael Olague sold 1,341 shares of Sierra Bancorp stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, March 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $27.58, for a total transaction of $36,984.78. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 36,106 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $995,803.48. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, Director Julie G. Castle purchased 2,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, January 28th. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $22.37 per share, with a total value of $44,740.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 2,000 shares in the company, valued at $44,740. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders have purchased 6,000 shares of company stock valued at $136,420. 10.34% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.
A number of equities research analysts have issued reports on BSRR shares. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Sierra Bancorp from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, April 15th. Raymond James raised their target price on shares of Sierra Bancorp from $21.50 to $26.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, January 26th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $24.67.
Sierra Bancorp Company Profile
Sierra Bancorp is a bank holding company, which engages in the provision of commercial banking services. It offers a wide range of deposit products and services for individuals and businesses including checking accounts, savings accounts, money market demand accounts, time deposits, retirement accounts, and sweep accounts.
Read More: What are the disadvantages of after-hours trading?
Receive News & Ratings for Sierra Bancorp Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Sierra Bancorp and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.