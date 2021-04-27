Sierra Bancorp (NASDAQ:BSRR) Declares $0.21 Quarterly Dividend

Sierra Bancorp (NASDAQ:BSRR) announced a quarterly dividend on Saturday, April 17th, investing.com reports. Shareholders of record on Thursday, April 29th will be paid a dividend of 0.21 per share by the financial services provider on Wednesday, May 12th. This represents a $0.84 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.00%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, April 28th.

Sierra Bancorp has raised its dividend by 42.9% over the last three years and has raised its dividend every year for the last 1 years. Sierra Bancorp has a dividend payout ratio of 32.8% meaning its dividend is sufficiently covered by earnings. Analysts expect Sierra Bancorp to earn $2.33 per share next year, which means the company should continue to be able to cover its $0.84 annual dividend with an expected future payout ratio of 36.1%.

Shares of Sierra Bancorp stock opened at $28.03 on Tuesday. The firm has a market cap of $431.97 million, a PE ratio of 12.08 and a beta of 1.14. Sierra Bancorp has a 12-month low of $15.41 and a 12-month high of $29.42. The company has a quick ratio of 0.88, a current ratio of 0.88 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.10. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $27.27 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $23.95.

Sierra Bancorp (NASDAQ:BSRR) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Sunday, April 18th. The financial services provider reported $0.72 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.63 by $0.09. Sierra Bancorp had a net margin of 26.64% and a return on equity of 11.06%. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that Sierra Bancorp will post 2.33 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In related news, EVP Michael Olague sold 1,341 shares of Sierra Bancorp stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, March 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $27.58, for a total transaction of $36,984.78. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 36,106 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $995,803.48. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, Director Julie G. Castle purchased 2,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, January 28th. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $22.37 per share, with a total value of $44,740.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 2,000 shares in the company, valued at $44,740. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders have purchased 6,000 shares of company stock valued at $136,420. 10.34% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

A number of equities research analysts have issued reports on BSRR shares. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Sierra Bancorp from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, April 15th. Raymond James raised their target price on shares of Sierra Bancorp from $21.50 to $26.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, January 26th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $24.67.

Sierra Bancorp Company Profile

Sierra Bancorp is a bank holding company, which engages in the provision of commercial banking services. It offers a wide range of deposit products and services for individuals and businesses including checking accounts, savings accounts, money market demand accounts, time deposits, retirement accounts, and sweep accounts.

