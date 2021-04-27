Signature Bank (NASDAQ:SBNY) Price Target Increased to $285.00 by Analysts at Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft

Signature Bank (NASDAQ:SBNY) had its price objective lifted by equities researchers at Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft from $165.00 to $285.00 in a report released on Tuesday, The Fly reports. The brokerage currently has a “buy” rating on the bank’s stock. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft’s price objective would indicate a potential upside of 12.72% from the company’s previous close.

SBNY has been the topic of several other research reports. Maxim Group upped their target price on Signature Bank from $275.00 to $300.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, April 22nd. Hovde Group raised shares of Signature Bank from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and raised their price objective for the stock from $125.00 to $195.00 in a research report on Monday, January 25th. Raymond James boosted their target price on shares of Signature Bank from $290.00 to $300.00 and gave the company a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, April 22nd. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted their target price on shares of Signature Bank from $180.00 to $250.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, February 9th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group boosted their target price on shares of Signature Bank from $180.00 to $250.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Monday, March 15th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, thirteen have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $225.47.

Shares of SBNY opened at $252.83 on Tuesday. The company has a market capitalization of $13.54 billion, a PE ratio of 26.64, a PEG ratio of 1.40 and a beta of 1.98. Signature Bank has a 12 month low of $71.44 and a 12 month high of $253.62. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $229.44 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $161.66. The company has a current ratio of 0.96, a quick ratio of 0.95 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.66.

Signature Bank (NASDAQ:SBNY) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, April 20th. The bank reported $3.24 EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $2.85 by $0.39. Signature Bank had a return on equity of 10.39% and a net margin of 25.40%. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $1.88 EPS. Equities research analysts predict that Signature Bank will post 9.6 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in SBNY. Inspire Advisors LLC acquired a new position in Signature Bank during the fourth quarter worth $30,000. Trust Co. of Vermont acquired a new position in Signature Bank during the first quarter worth $45,000. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC acquired a new position in Signature Bank during the fourth quarter worth $110,000. FIL Ltd raised its holdings in Signature Bank by 256.5% during the fourth quarter. FIL Ltd now owns 1,016 shares of the bank’s stock worth $137,000 after buying an additional 731 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC raised its holdings in Signature Bank by 10.4% during the fourth quarter. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC now owns 1,072 shares of the bank’s stock worth $145,000 after buying an additional 101 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 92.31% of the company’s stock.

Signature Bank Company Profile

Signature Bank commercial banking products and services. It accepts various deposit products, including commercial checking accounts, money market accounts, escrow deposit accounts, cash concentration accounts, interest-bearing and non-interest-bearing checking accounts, certificates of deposit, time deposits, and other cash management products.

