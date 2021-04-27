SimiGon (LON:SIM) Shares Down 4.3%

Shares of SimiGon Ltd. (LON:SIM) were down 4.3% on Tuesday . The company traded as low as GBX 5.16 ($0.07) and last traded at GBX 5.50 ($0.07). Approximately 100,854 shares traded hands during trading, an increase of 50% from the average daily volume of 67,090 shares. The stock had previously closed at GBX 5.75 ($0.08).

The stock has a fifty day moving average of GBX 5.63 and a two-hundred day moving average of GBX 6. The stock has a market cap of £2.77 million and a price-to-earnings ratio of -1.67. The company has a quick ratio of 5.34, a current ratio of 5.34 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 6.47.

About SimiGon (LON:SIM)

SimiGon Ltd. develops and supplies learning, training, and simulation technologies and applications for the defense and civilian organizations in North America, Australia, Europe, South America, the Middle East, and rest of the Asia Pacific. The company offers SIMbox, a PC-based software platform for creating, modifying, managing, and deploying simulation-based content for various domains, such as training, mission debriefing, homeland security, and entertainment; and KnowBook, a platform for learning, training, planning, and debriefing; and AirTrack, a passenger in-flight entertainment system.

