Simpson Manufacturing (NYSE:SSD) Releases Quarterly Earnings Results, Beats Expectations By $0.26 EPS

Simpson Manufacturing (NYSE:SSD) released its quarterly earnings data on Sunday. The construction company reported $1.16 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.90 by $0.26, MarketWatch Earnings reports. The firm had revenue of $347.64 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $310.10 million. Simpson Manufacturing had a net margin of 14.99% and a return on equity of 20.67%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 22.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the firm earned $0.83 earnings per share.

Shares of Simpson Manufacturing stock traded up $6.82 during midday trading on Tuesday, hitting $114.35. The company had a trading volume of 7,272 shares, compared to its average volume of 232,468. Simpson Manufacturing has a 12-month low of $59.68 and a 12-month high of $109.85. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $105.53 and a 200 day simple moving average of $97.77. The company has a quick ratio of 2.93, a current ratio of 4.29 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.08. The stock has a market cap of $4.97 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 26.78 and a beta of 1.24.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, April 22nd. Shareholders of record on Thursday, April 1st were given a dividend of $0.23 per share. This represents a $0.92 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.80%. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, March 31st. Simpson Manufacturing’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 30.87%.

SSD has been the subject of a number of research reports. Robert W. Baird boosted their price target on shares of Simpson Manufacturing from $120.00 to $136.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Tuesday. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Simpson Manufacturing from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, April 20th. Finally, DA Davidson increased their price objective on shares of Simpson Manufacturing from $106.00 to $120.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Tuesday.

In other news, CEO Karen Winifred Colonias sold 10,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, March 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $108.00, for a total value of $1,080,000.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, COO Michael Olosky acquired 500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, March 1st. The shares were acquired at an average price of $99.70 per share, for a total transaction of $49,850.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the chief operating officer now directly owns 3,176 shares in the company, valued at $316,647.20. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 21,000 shares of company stock worth $2,152,360 in the last three months. 0.70% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Simpson Manufacturing Company Profile

Simpson Manufacturing Co, Inc, through its subsidiaries, designs, engineers, manufactures, and sells wood and concrete building construction products. The company offers wood construction products, including connectors, truss plates, fastening systems, fasteners, shearwalls, and pre-fabricated lateral systems that are used in light-frame construction; and concrete construction products comprising adhesives, specialty chemicals, mechanical anchors, carbide drill bits, powder actuated tools, fiber reinforced materials, and other repair products for use in concrete, masonry, and steel construction, as well as grouts, coatings, sealers, mortars, fiberglass and fiber-reinforced polymer systems, and asphalt products for use in concrete construction repair, protection, and strengthening applications.

