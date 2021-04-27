SJW Group (SJW) Scheduled to Post Quarterly Earnings on Wednesday

SJW Group (NYSE:SJW) will issue its quarterly earnings data after the market closes on Wednesday, April 28th. Analysts expect the company to announce earnings of $0.14 per share for the quarter. Parties that are interested in registering for the company’s conference call can do so using this link.

SJW Group (NYSE:SJW) last released its earnings results on Thursday, February 18th. The utilities provider reported $0.46 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.34 by $0.12. SJW Group had a return on equity of 6.72% and a net margin of 7.71%. The firm had revenue of $135.70 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $129.99 million. On average, analysts expect SJW Group to post $2 EPS for the current fiscal year and $2 EPS for the next fiscal year.

Shares of SJW Group stock opened at $67.36 on Tuesday. The company has a current ratio of 0.51, a quick ratio of 0.51 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.43. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $63.33 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $65.74. The company has a market cap of $1.93 billion, a P/E ratio of 45.21, a PEG ratio of 2.07 and a beta of 0.31. SJW Group has a 1-year low of $50.85 and a 1-year high of $71.69.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, March 1st. Stockholders of record on Monday, February 8th were paid a $0.34 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Friday, February 5th. This is an increase from SJW Group’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.19. This represents a $1.36 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.02%. SJW Group’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 76.40%.

Several analysts have recently commented on SJW shares. Wells Fargo & Company downgraded SJW Group from an “equal weight” rating to an “underweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 6th. TheStreet cut shares of SJW Group from a “b” rating to a “c+” rating in a report on Friday, March 12th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of SJW Group from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Tuesday, January 5th.

SJW Group Company Profile

SJW Group, through its subsidiaries, provides water utility services in the United States. It engages in the production, purchase, storage, purification, distribution, wholesale, and retail sale of water and wastewater services. The company also provides non-tariffed services, including water system operations, maintenance agreements, and antenna site leases; contracted services and sewer operations to water utilities in Connecticut; and a Linebacker protection plan for public drinking water customers, as well as offers repair or replace a leaking or broken water service line, curb box, curb box cover, meter pit, meter pit cover, and meter pit valve.

