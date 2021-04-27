SL Green Realty Corp. Declares Monthly Dividend of $0.30 (NYSE:SLG)

SL Green Realty Corp. (NYSE:SLG) declared a monthly dividend on Friday, April 23rd, investing.com reports. Shareholders of record on Friday, April 30th will be paid a dividend of 0.3033 per share by the real estate investment trust on Monday, May 17th. This represents a $3.64 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 5.02%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, April 29th.

SL Green Realty has decreased its dividend by 5.7% over the last three years and has raised its dividend every year for the last 1 years. SL Green Realty has a payout ratio of 957.9% indicating that the company cannot currently cover its dividend with earnings alone and is relying on its balance sheet to cover its dividend payments. Equities analysts expect SL Green Realty to earn $6.58 per share next year, which means the company should continue to be able to cover its $3.64 annual dividend with an expected future payout ratio of 55.3%.

Shares of NYSE SLG opened at $72.51 on Tuesday. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $72.66 and a 200 day moving average price of $62.14. The company has a current ratio of 2.32, a quick ratio of 2.32 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.06. The company has a market cap of $5.03 billion, a P/E ratio of 27.68, a P/E/G ratio of 5.19 and a beta of 1.72. SL Green Realty has a 12-month low of $35.16 and a 12-month high of $77.99.

SL Green Realty (NYSE:SLG) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, April 20th. The real estate investment trust reported ($0.11) earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.16) by $0.05. SL Green Realty had a return on equity of 3.99% and a net margin of 19.32%. The company had revenue of $226.10 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $188.22 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $1.51 earnings per share. The business’s revenue for the quarter was down 28.1% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, sell-side analysts forecast that SL Green Realty will post 7.08 EPS for the current fiscal year.

SLG has been the topic of several research analyst reports. Bank of America reiterated an “underperform” rating and set a $70.00 price objective (down from $74.00) on shares of SL Green Realty in a research report on Tuesday, April 20th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft boosted their target price on shares of SL Green Realty from $63.00 to $66.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday, April 19th. Morgan Stanley boosted their price objective on shares of SL Green Realty from $58.25 to $68.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Thursday, April 22nd. Finally, Robert W. Baird restated a “hold” rating on shares of SL Green Realty in a report on Tuesday. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have issued a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the stock. The company has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $68.45.

In related news, President Andrew W. Mathias sold 12,836 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, February 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $65.00, for a total value of $834,340.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Insiders own 3.99% of the company’s stock.

SL Green Realty Company Profile

SL Green Realty Corp., an S&P 500 company and Manhattan's largest office landlord, is a fully integrated real estate investment trust, or REIT, that is focused primarily on acquiring, managing and maximizing value of Manhattan commercial properties. As of December 31, 2020, SL Green held interests in 88 buildings totaling 38.2 million square feet.

