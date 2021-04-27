SmartCash (SMART) Price Down 1.8% This Week

SmartCash (CURRENCY:SMART) traded up 3.4% against the dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 12:00 PM E.T. on April 27th. SmartCash has a market capitalization of $21.86 million and $1.30 million worth of SmartCash was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One SmartCash coin can now be bought for about $0.0155 or 0.00000028 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges. Over the last seven days, SmartCash has traded down 1.8% against the dollar.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Bitcoin (BTC) traded 2.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $54,996.16 or 1.00000000 BTC.

Ethereum (ETH) traded up 6.9% against the dollar and now trades at $2,656.33 or 0.04830035 BTC.

Dogecoin (DOGE) traded up 1.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.27 or 0.00000495 BTC.

Litecoin (LTC) traded 7.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $260.34 or 0.00473386 BTC.

Bitcoin Cash (BCH) traded 7.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $889.04 or 0.01616543 BTC.

Monero (XMR) traded 5.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $396.24 or 0.00720489 BTC.

Bitcoin SV (BSV) traded up 10.1% against the dollar and now trades at $285.09 or 0.00518389 BTC.

Ethereum Classic (ETC) traded 7.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $34.01 or 0.00061848 BTC.

Zcash (ZEC) traded up 6.8% against the dollar and now trades at $233.97 or 0.00425428 BTC.

UNUS SED LEO (LEO) traded up 3% against the dollar and now trades at $2.35 or 0.00004271 BTC.

SmartCash Coin Profile

SMART is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the Keccak hashing algorithm. Its launch date was July 11th, 2017. SmartCash’s total supply is 2,014,903,577 coins and its circulating supply is 1,413,859,298 coins. SmartCash’s official Twitter account is @scashofficial and its Facebook page is accessible here . The official website for SmartCash is smartcash.cc . The Reddit community for SmartCash is /r/smartcash and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . The official message board for SmartCash is forum.smartcash.cc

According to CryptoCompare, “SmartCash is a community governance, cooperation & growth focused cryptocurrency based on the Keccak algorithm. The team uses 80% of the block reward to fund not only the community projects, but also the growth & development of SmartCash. “

Buying and Selling SmartCash

