Snap (NYSE:SNAP) Price Target Lowered to $72.00 at Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft

Snap (NYSE:SNAP) had its target price cut by Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft from $74.00 to $72.00 in a research report released on Friday morning, The Fly reports. They currently have a buy rating on the stock.

SNAP has been the subject of a number of other reports. Susquehanna boosted their target price on shares of Snap from $40.00 to $58.00 and gave the company a neutral rating in a research report on Friday, February 5th. Morgan Stanley decreased their target price on shares of Snap from $85.00 to $74.00 and set an overweight rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, March 30th. Argus boosted their target price on shares of Snap from $50.00 to $80.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a research report on Tuesday, February 9th. Stifel Nicolaus boosted their target price on shares of Snap from $60.00 to $70.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a research report on Friday, February 5th. Finally, Bank of America reiterated a neutral rating and issued a $67.00 price objective (down previously from $78.00) on shares of Snap in a research report on Monday, March 29th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating and thirty have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The stock presently has a consensus rating of Buy and a consensus target price of $67.71.

Shares of SNAP opened at $60.02 on Friday. The firm has a market capitalization of $90.53 billion, a PE ratio of -80.03 and a beta of 1.29. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.75, a current ratio of 5.43 and a quick ratio of 5.43. Snap has a 1-year low of $16.10 and a 1-year high of $73.59. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $58.19 and its 200-day moving average price is $51.70.

Snap (NYSE:SNAP) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, April 22nd. The company reported ($0.19) earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.21) by $0.02. The firm had revenue of $769.58 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $739.61 million. Snap had a negative net margin of 49.74% and a negative return on equity of 48.53%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 66.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned ($0.08) earnings per share. As a group, research analysts anticipate that Snap will post -0.64 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other Snap news, Director Joanna Coles sold 2,438 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, February 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $63.39, for a total transaction of $154,544.82. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 52,122 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,304,013.58. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, CAO Rebecca Morrow sold 9,060 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, April 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $62.08, for a total transaction of $562,444.80. Following the transaction, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 243,124 shares in the company, valued at $15,093,137.92. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 269,463 shares of company stock worth $16,378,091 over the last three months.

A number of institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of SNAP. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can grew its position in Snap by 4.4% during the 3rd quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can now owns 714,373 shares of the company’s stock worth $18,649,000 after purchasing an additional 29,947 shares during the last quarter. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio purchased a new position in Snap during the 3rd quarter worth $143,000. Kathmere Capital Management LLC purchased a new position in Snap during the 3rd quarter worth $590,000. Alexandria Capital LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Snap in the third quarter valued at about $209,000. Finally, WealthPLAN Partners LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Snap in the third quarter valued at about $220,000. 47.52% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Snap Company Profile

Snap Inc operates as a camera company in the United States and internationally. The company offers Snapchat, a camera application with functionalities, such as Camera, Communication, Snap Map, Stories, and Spotlight that enable people to communicate through short videos and images. It also provides Spectacles, an eyewear product that connects with Snapchat and captures video from a human perspective; and advertising products, including AR and Snap ads.

