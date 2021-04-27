SOL Capital Management CO Acquires Shares of 13,500 Royce Value Trust Inc. (NYSE:RVT)

SOL Capital Management CO acquired a new stake in Royce Value Trust Inc. (NYSE:RVT) in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund acquired 13,500 shares of the financial services provider’s stock, valued at approximately $244,000.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the business. Kings Point Capital Management acquired a new position in shares of Royce Value Trust in the 4th quarter worth approximately $30,000. Reby Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Royce Value Trust during the fourth quarter worth $32,000. Gradient Investments LLC raised its holdings in shares of Royce Value Trust by 2,223.6% during the first quarter. Gradient Investments LLC now owns 3,346 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $61,000 after purchasing an additional 3,202 shares during the period. FNY Investment Advisers LLC bought a new position in shares of Royce Value Trust in the 4th quarter worth about $92,000. Finally, International Assets Investment Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Royce Value Trust during the 4th quarter valued at about $101,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 24.62% of the company’s stock.

Get Royce Value Trust alerts:

Royce Value Trust stock opened at $18.96 on Tuesday. Royce Value Trust Inc. has a one year low of $10.40 and a one year high of $19.09. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $18.36 and a 200-day simple moving average of $16.55.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, March 24th. Investors of record on Thursday, March 11th were paid a dividend of $0.26 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, March 10th. This represents a $1.04 annualized dividend and a yield of 5.49%. This is a boost from Royce Value Trust’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.25.

Royce Value Trust Company Profile

Royce Value Trust Inc is a close ended equity mutual fund launched and managed by Royce & Associates, LLC. It invests in the public equity markets of the United States. The fund spreads its investments across diversified sectors. It invests in value oriented stocks of small cap and micro cap companies.

Further Reading: How is diluted EPS different from basic EPS?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding RVT? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Royce Value Trust Inc. (NYSE:RVT).

Receive News & Ratings for Royce Value Trust Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Royce Value Trust and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.