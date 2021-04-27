SOL Capital Management CO Buys 100 Shares of International Business Machines Co. (NYSE:IBM)

SOL Capital Management CO increased its holdings in shares of International Business Machines Co. (NYSE:IBM) by 1.6% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 6,451 shares of the technology company’s stock after purchasing an additional 100 shares during the quarter. SOL Capital Management CO’s holdings in International Business Machines were worth $860,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the stock. BlackRock Inc. boosted its holdings in International Business Machines by 2.2% during the fourth quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 62,271,273 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $7,838,709,000 after purchasing an additional 1,324,858 shares during the last quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. lifted its stake in International Business Machines by 8.1% in the fourth quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 12,571,878 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $1,582,548,000 after acquiring an additional 943,571 shares during the last quarter. Morgan Stanley lifted its stake in International Business Machines by 6.4% in the fourth quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 9,853,901 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $1,240,410,000 after acquiring an additional 592,500 shares during the last quarter. Norges Bank acquired a new stake in International Business Machines in the fourth quarter valued at $1,116,008,000. Finally, Dimensional Fund Advisors LP lifted its stake in International Business Machines by 1.9% in the fourth quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 4,066,979 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $511,909,000 after acquiring an additional 76,646 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 55.67% of the company’s stock.

A number of brokerages have commented on IBM. Stifel Nicolaus increased their price target on shares of International Business Machines from $147.00 to $151.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, April 20th. Morgan Stanley increased their price target on shares of International Business Machines from $150.00 to $152.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Monday. Credit Suisse Group increased their price target on shares of International Business Machines from $160.00 to $165.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Monday. Finally, BMO Capital Markets increased their price objective on shares of International Business Machines from $138.00 to $150.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a research report on Monday. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $146.00.

Shares of IBM opened at $141.57 on Tuesday. The firm has a market capitalization of $126.51 billion, a PE ratio of 16.03, a PEG ratio of 3.36 and a beta of 1.25. The company’s 50-day moving average is $132.91 and its 200-day moving average is $124.62. International Business Machines Co. has a fifty-two week low of $105.92 and a fifty-two week high of $144.74. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.58, a current ratio of 1.05 and a quick ratio of 1.00.

International Business Machines (NYSE:IBM) last released its quarterly earnings results on Sunday, April 18th. The technology company reported $1.77 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.63 by $0.14. International Business Machines had a net margin of 10.53% and a return on equity of 48.69%. The business had revenue of $17.73 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $17.35 billion. During the same period last year, the firm earned $1.84 earnings per share. International Business Machines’s revenue for the quarter was up .9% compared to the same quarter last year. Analysts predict that International Business Machines Co. will post 8.73 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

About International Business Machines

International Business Machines Corporation provides integrated solutions and services worldwide. Its Cloud & Cognitive Software segment offers software for vertical and domain-specific solutions in health, financial services, supply chain, and asset management, weather, and security software and services application areas; and customer information control system and storage, and analytics and integration software solutions to support client mission critical on-premise workloads in banking, airline, and retail industries.

