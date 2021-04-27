Sony Group (SONY) Set to Announce Earnings on Wednesday

Sony Group (NYSE:SONY) will be posting its quarterly earnings results before the market opens on Wednesday, April 28th. Analysts expect Sony Group to post earnings of $0.36 per share for the quarter. Parties that wish to register for the company’s conference call can do so using this link.

SONY stock opened at $108.92 on Tuesday. Sony Group has a 52 week low of $61.35 and a 52 week high of $118.50.

Separately, TheStreet lowered shares of Sony Group from a “b+” rating to a “c” rating in a research report on Thursday, April 1st.

Sony Group Corporation designs, develops, produces, and sells electronic equipment, instruments, and devices for the consumer, professional, and industrial markets worldwide. The company distributes software titles and add-on content through digital networks; network services related to game, video, and music content; and home and portable game consoles, packaged software, and peripheral devices.

