South Jersey Industries’ (SJI) “Buy” Rating Reaffirmed at Williams Capital

Posted by on Apr 27th, 2021

Williams Capital reiterated their buy rating on shares of South Jersey Industries (NYSE:SJI) in a research report released on Friday morning, Zacks.com reports.

A number of other analysts have also recently weighed in on SJI. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of South Jersey Industries from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research report on Wednesday, March 24th. Wells Fargo & Company raised shares of South Jersey Industries from an underweight rating to an equal weight rating in a research report on Wednesday, March 17th. Bank of America raised shares of South Jersey Industries from an underperform rating to a neutral rating and set a $23.00 price target for the company in a research report on Monday, March 29th. Mizuho decreased their price target on shares of South Jersey Industries from $26.00 to $24.00 and set a neutral rating for the company in a research report on Friday, March 19th. Finally, Morgan Stanley upped their price target on shares of South Jersey Industries from $22.00 to $23.00 and gave the stock an underweight rating in a research report on Thursday, March 25th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company presently has a consensus rating of Hold and an average price target of $26.63.

Shares of NYSE SJI opened at $24.43 on Friday. South Jersey Industries has a 52-week low of $18.24 and a 52-week high of $30.25. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $24.46 and a 200-day moving average of $22.89. The stock has a market capitalization of $2.46 billion, a PE ratio of 21.81, a P/E/G ratio of 0.54 and a beta of 0.84. The company has a quick ratio of 0.27, a current ratio of 0.32 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.55.

South Jersey Industries (NYSE:SJI) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 24th. The utilities provider reported $0.62 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.54 by $0.08. South Jersey Industries had a net margin of 8.39% and a return on equity of 8.95%. The company had revenue of $485.76 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $477.72 million. Equities research analysts expect that South Jersey Industries will post 1.59 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, April 5th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, March 17th were given a $0.3025 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, March 16th. This represents a $1.21 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 4.95%. South Jersey Industries’s payout ratio is currently 108.04%.

A number of large investors have recently bought and sold shares of SJI. OLD Mission Capital LLC purchased a new position in South Jersey Industries in the 3rd quarter valued at about $892,000. Brinker Capital Investments LLC acquired a new stake in shares of South Jersey Industries in the 3rd quarter valued at about $364,000. Sei Investments Co. raised its stake in shares of South Jersey Industries by 125.1% in the 3rd quarter. Sei Investments Co. now owns 85,980 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $1,657,000 after purchasing an additional 47,784 shares in the last quarter. Northstar Advisory Group LLC acquired a new stake in shares of South Jersey Industries in the 4th quarter valued at about $263,000. Finally, Centaurus Financial Inc. raised its stake in shares of South Jersey Industries by 52.0% in the 4th quarter. Centaurus Financial Inc. now owns 22,701 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $489,000 after purchasing an additional 7,763 shares in the last quarter. 85.09% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

About South Jersey Industries

South Jersey Industries, Inc, through its subsidiaries, provides energy-related products and services. The company engages in the purchase, transmission, and sale of natural gas. It also sells natural gas and pipeline transportation capacity on a wholesale basis to residential, commercial, and industrial customers on the interstate pipeline system, as well as transports natural gas purchased directly from producers or suppliers to customers.

Analyst Recommendations for South Jersey Industries (NYSE:SJI)

