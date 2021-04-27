South Jersey Industries’ (SJI) “Buy” Rating Reaffirmed at Williams Capital

Williams Capital reiterated their buy rating on shares of South Jersey Industries (NYSE:SJI) in a research report released on Friday morning, Zacks.com reports.

A number of other analysts have also recently weighed in on SJI. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of South Jersey Industries from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research report on Wednesday, March 24th. Wells Fargo & Company raised shares of South Jersey Industries from an underweight rating to an equal weight rating in a research report on Wednesday, March 17th. Bank of America raised shares of South Jersey Industries from an underperform rating to a neutral rating and set a $23.00 price target for the company in a research report on Monday, March 29th. Mizuho decreased their price target on shares of South Jersey Industries from $26.00 to $24.00 and set a neutral rating for the company in a research report on Friday, March 19th. Finally, Morgan Stanley upped their price target on shares of South Jersey Industries from $22.00 to $23.00 and gave the stock an underweight rating in a research report on Thursday, March 25th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company presently has a consensus rating of Hold and an average price target of $26.63.

Shares of NYSE SJI opened at $24.43 on Friday. South Jersey Industries has a 52-week low of $18.24 and a 52-week high of $30.25. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $24.46 and a 200-day moving average of $22.89. The stock has a market capitalization of $2.46 billion, a PE ratio of 21.81, a P/E/G ratio of 0.54 and a beta of 0.84. The company has a quick ratio of 0.27, a current ratio of 0.32 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.55.

South Jersey Industries (NYSE:SJI) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 24th. The utilities provider reported $0.62 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.54 by $0.08. South Jersey Industries had a net margin of 8.39% and a return on equity of 8.95%. The company had revenue of $485.76 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $477.72 million. Equities research analysts expect that South Jersey Industries will post 1.59 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, April 5th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, March 17th were given a $0.3025 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, March 16th. This represents a $1.21 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 4.95%. South Jersey Industries’s payout ratio is currently 108.04%.

A number of large investors have recently bought and sold shares of SJI. OLD Mission Capital LLC purchased a new position in South Jersey Industries in the 3rd quarter valued at about $892,000. Brinker Capital Investments LLC acquired a new stake in shares of South Jersey Industries in the 3rd quarter valued at about $364,000. Sei Investments Co. raised its stake in shares of South Jersey Industries by 125.1% in the 3rd quarter. Sei Investments Co. now owns 85,980 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $1,657,000 after purchasing an additional 47,784 shares in the last quarter. Northstar Advisory Group LLC acquired a new stake in shares of South Jersey Industries in the 4th quarter valued at about $263,000. Finally, Centaurus Financial Inc. raised its stake in shares of South Jersey Industries by 52.0% in the 4th quarter. Centaurus Financial Inc. now owns 22,701 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $489,000 after purchasing an additional 7,763 shares in the last quarter. 85.09% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

About South Jersey Industries

South Jersey Industries, Inc, through its subsidiaries, provides energy-related products and services. The company engages in the purchase, transmission, and sale of natural gas. It also sells natural gas and pipeline transportation capacity on a wholesale basis to residential, commercial, and industrial customers on the interstate pipeline system, as well as transports natural gas purchased directly from producers or suppliers to customers.

