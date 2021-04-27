Southwest Airlines Co. (NYSE:LUV) Shares Sold by Krilogy Financial LLC

Krilogy Financial LLC trimmed its holdings in shares of Southwest Airlines Co. (NYSE:LUV) by 3.8% in the first quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 4,726 shares of the airline’s stock after selling 187 shares during the period. Krilogy Financial LLC’s holdings in Southwest Airlines were worth $289,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. Bay Harbor Wealth Management LLC lifted its stake in Southwest Airlines by 2,108.0% in the 4th quarter. Bay Harbor Wealth Management LLC now owns 552 shares of the airline’s stock valued at $26,000 after purchasing an additional 527 shares during the last quarter. Bellwether Advisors LLC purchased a new position in Southwest Airlines in the 4th quarter worth approximately $27,000. Phoenix Wealth Advisors acquired a new stake in Southwest Airlines in the 4th quarter valued at about $28,000. SOA Wealth Advisors LLC. purchased a new position in Southwest Airlines during the 4th quarter worth approximately $31,000. Finally, Jacobi Capital Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of Southwest Airlines by 368.0% during the 4th quarter. Jacobi Capital Management LLC now owns 702 shares of the airline’s stock worth $33,000 after purchasing an additional 552 shares during the last quarter. 74.00% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Southwest Airlines stock opened at $61.97 on Tuesday. The stock has a market cap of $36.64 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -22.21, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 139.97 and a beta of 1.23. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.07, a current ratio of 2.07 and a quick ratio of 2.01. Southwest Airlines Co. has a 1 year low of $22.47 and a 1 year high of $64.75. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $61.31 and a two-hundred day moving average of $50.25.

Southwest Airlines (NYSE:LUV) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, April 21st. The airline reported ($1.72) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($1.85) by $0.13. Southwest Airlines had a negative net margin of 12.94% and a negative return on equity of 22.65%. The company had revenue of $2.05 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.02 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned ($0.15) EPS. The firm’s quarterly revenue was down 51.5% on a year-over-year basis. Research analysts expect that Southwest Airlines Co. will post -6.54 earnings per share for the current year.

In related news, Director John T. Montford sold 500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, March 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $61.85, for a total transaction of $30,925.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 22,332 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,381,234.20. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, EVP Andrew M. Watterson sold 16,300 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, February 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $59.20, for a total transaction of $964,960.00. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 53,111 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,144,171.20. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 56,418 shares of company stock valued at $3,225,340 in the last ninety days. Corporate insiders own 0.28% of the company’s stock.

Several analysts have recently weighed in on LUV shares. Argus raised Southwest Airlines from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $68.00 price objective on the stock in a report on Monday, March 29th. Raymond James raised their target price on shares of Southwest Airlines from $54.00 to $71.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Monday, April 19th. Credit Suisse Group boosted their target price on shares of Southwest Airlines from $51.00 to $62.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, January 29th. Citigroup boosted their target price on Southwest Airlines from $40.00 to $50.00 in a research note on Tuesday, January 19th. Finally, Susquehanna Bancshares boosted their target price on Southwest Airlines from $50.00 to $60.00 and gave the company a “positive” rating in a research note on Thursday, January 14th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seventeen have issued a buy rating to the company. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $59.24.

Southwest Airlines Company Profile

Southwest Airlines Co operates as a passenger airline company that provide scheduled air transportation services in the United States and near-international markets. As of December 31, 2020, the company operated a total fleet of 718 Boeing 737 aircrafts; and served 107 destinations in 40 states, the District of Columbia, and the Commonwealth of Puerto Rico, as well as ten near-international countries, including Mexico, Jamaica, the Bahamas, Aruba, the Dominican Republic, Costa Rica, Belize, Cuba, the Cayman Islands, and Turks and Caicos.

