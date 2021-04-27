Southwest Gas (NYSE:SWX) Given “Buy” Rating at Williams Capital

Williams Capital reissued their buy rating on shares of Southwest Gas (NYSE:SWX) in a research report report published on Monday morning, Zacks.com reports. Williams Capital also issued estimates for Southwest Gas’ FY2022 earnings at $4.45 EPS.

Several other analysts have also weighed in on the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered Southwest Gas from an overweight rating to a neutral rating and reduced their price objective for the company from $74.00 to $63.00 in a research note on Friday, January 29th. TheStreet raised shares of Southwest Gas from a c+ rating to a b- rating in a report on Friday, March 19th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Southwest Gas from a sell rating to a hold rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 10th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the company. The company has an average rating of Hold and an average target price of $70.00.

Shares of Southwest Gas stock opened at $70.90 on Monday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.87, a current ratio of 0.87 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.03. Southwest Gas has a 12-month low of $57.00 and a 12-month high of $81.62. The company has a market capitalization of $4.06 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 17.81, a PEG ratio of 2.89 and a beta of 0.11. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $69.01 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $65.20.

Southwest Gas (NYSE:SWX) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 25th. The utilities provider reported $1.82 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.62 by $0.20. The business had revenue of $914.08 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $878.13 million. Southwest Gas had a net margin of 6.82% and a return on equity of 9.18%. On average, sell-side analysts expect that Southwest Gas will post 3.8 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, June 1st. Shareholders of record on Monday, May 17th will be given a $0.595 dividend. This is a boost from Southwest Gas’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.57. This represents a $2.38 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.36%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, May 14th. Southwest Gas’s dividend payout ratio is 57.87%.

Several institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of SWX. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can raised its position in Southwest Gas by 7.5% during the 3rd quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can now owns 57,157 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $3,605,000 after purchasing an additional 3,977 shares during the last quarter. Schonfeld Strategic Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of Southwest Gas in the third quarter worth approximately $612,000. Teachers Retirement System of The State of Kentucky boosted its holdings in Southwest Gas by 2.0% in the third quarter. Teachers Retirement System of The State of Kentucky now owns 26,831 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $1,693,000 after acquiring an additional 535 shares during the last quarter. Brinker Capital Investments LLC acquired a new stake in Southwest Gas during the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $257,000. Finally, Matarin Capital Management LLC bought a new position in Southwest Gas during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $3,863,000. 83.43% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Southwest Gas Company Profile

Southwest Gas Holdings, Inc, through its subsidiaries, purchases, distributes, and transports natural gas in Arizona, Nevada, and California. The company operates in two segments, Natural Gas Operations and Utility Infrastructure Services. As of December 31, 2020, it had 2,123,000 residential, commercial, industrial, and other natural gas customers.

