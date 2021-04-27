Southwestern Energy (SWN) Set to Announce Earnings on Thursday

Southwestern Energy (NYSE:SWN) will release its earnings data after the market closes on Thursday, April 29th. Analysts expect Southwestern Energy to post earnings of $0.24 per share for the quarter. Persons that are interested in registering for the company’s earnings conference call can do so using this link.

Southwestern Energy (NYSE:SWN) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 25th. The energy company reported $0.18 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.14 by $0.04. The business had revenue of $779.00 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $754.05 million. Southwestern Energy had a negative net margin of 127.97% and a positive return on equity of 13.06%. On average, analysts expect Southwestern Energy to post $0 EPS for the current fiscal year and $1 EPS for the next fiscal year.

Get Southwestern Energy alerts:

Shares of SWN stock opened at $4.05 on Tuesday. The firm has a market cap of $2.74 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -0.76 and a beta of 1.53. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 6.38, a quick ratio of 0.71 and a current ratio of 0.71. Southwestern Energy has a 52 week low of $2.18 and a 52 week high of $4.88. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $4.34 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $3.62.

Several brokerages have commented on SWN. Citigroup Inc. 3% Minimum Coupon Principal Protected Based Upon Russell lifted their price objective on shares of Southwestern Energy from $3.50 to $4.75 in a research report on Tuesday, March 23rd. Raymond James lowered shares of Southwestern Energy from a “market perform” rating to an “underperform” rating in a research report on Friday. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Morgan Stanley boosted their price target on shares of Southwestern Energy from $4.50 to $5.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Monday. Tudor Pickering raised shares of Southwestern Energy from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $5.00 price objective for the company in a research note on Tuesday, January 12th. Finally, Johnson Rice raised shares of Southwestern Energy from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $6.75 price objective for the company in a research note on Monday, March 15th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have issued a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Southwestern Energy presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $4.22.

About Southwestern Energy

Southwestern Energy Company, an independent energy company, engages in the exploration, development, and production of natural gas, oil, and natural gas liquids (NGLs) in the United States. It operates through two segments: Exploration and Production, and Marketing. The company focuses on the development of unconventional natural gas and oil reservoirs located in Pennsylvania, Ohio, and West Virginia.

See Also: How the Dogs of the Dow Strategy Works

Receive News & Ratings for Southwestern Energy Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Southwestern Energy and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.