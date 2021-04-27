S&P Global Inc. (NYSE:SPGI) Expected to Post Earnings of $3.13 Per Share

Analysts expect S&P Global Inc. (NYSE:SPGI) to report $3.13 earnings per share (EPS) for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks reports. Five analysts have provided estimates for S&P Global’s earnings, with estimates ranging from $2.90 to $3.36. S&P Global posted earnings per share of $2.73 in the same quarter last year, which indicates a positive year-over-year growth rate of 14.7%. The company is scheduled to report its next quarterly earnings report before the market opens on Thursday, April 29th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that S&P Global will report full year earnings of $12.50 per share for the current financial year, with EPS estimates ranging from $12.35 to $12.70. For the next fiscal year, analysts forecast that the business will post earnings of $13.75 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $13.36 to $14.12. Zacks Investment Research’s earnings per share averages are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side analysts that that provide coverage for S&P Global.

S&P Global (NYSE:SPGI) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Monday, February 8th. The business services provider reported $2.71 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $2.51 by $0.20. The firm had revenue of $1.87 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.76 billion. S&P Global had a net margin of 33.20% and a return on equity of 1,009.75%. S&P Global’s revenue for the quarter was up 7.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $2.53 earnings per share.

A number of equities research analysts recently issued reports on SPGI shares. Wells Fargo & Company upped their price objective on shares of S&P Global from $415.00 to $425.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 10th. Robert W. Baird began coverage on shares of S&P Global in a research report on Tuesday. They set an “outperform” rating and a $437.00 target price for the company. Stifel Nicolaus boosted their target price on shares of S&P Global from $385.00 to $414.00 in a research report on Friday, April 9th. BMO Capital Markets boosted their target price on shares of S&P Global from $380.00 to $428.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, April 20th. Finally, Raymond James raised shares of S&P Global from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $402.00 target price for the company in a research report on Thursday, April 1st. Thirteen analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. The company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $405.00.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC raised its position in S&P Global by 12.0% in the first quarter. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC now owns 42,744 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $15,083,000 after purchasing an additional 4,582 shares in the last quarter. CWM LLC raised its position in S&P Global by 1,053.2% in the first quarter. CWM LLC now owns 37,203 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $13,128,000 after purchasing an additional 33,977 shares in the last quarter. Illinois Municipal Retirement Fund raised its position in S&P Global by 46.3% in the first quarter. Illinois Municipal Retirement Fund now owns 34,058 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $12,018,000 after purchasing an additional 10,782 shares in the last quarter. Stratos Wealth Partners LTD. raised its position in S&P Global by 400.1% in the first quarter. Stratos Wealth Partners LTD. now owns 4,141 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $1,461,000 after purchasing an additional 3,313 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Usca Ria LLC acquired a new position in S&P Global in the first quarter worth about $223,000. 81.94% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

NYSE:SPGI traded up $0.21 during trading hours on Tuesday, reaching $384.14. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 1,276,434 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,662,350. The company has a market cap of $92.53 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 38.49, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.64 and a beta of 1.00. S&P Global has a one year low of $281.07 and a one year high of $389.43. The business’s 50-day moving average is $362.13 and its 200-day moving average is $338.75. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 8.25, a current ratio of 1.72 and a quick ratio of 1.72.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, March 10th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, February 24th were given a dividend of $0.77 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, February 23rd. This represents a $3.08 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.80%. This is a positive change from S&P Global’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.67. S&P Global’s dividend payout ratio is currently 32.32%.

About S&P Global

S&P Global Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides ratings, benchmarks, analytics, and data to the capital and commodity markets worldwide. The company operates through four segments: S&P Global Ratings (Ratings), S&P Global Market Intelligence (Market Intelligence), S&P Global Platts (Platts), and S&P Dow Jones Indices (Indices).

