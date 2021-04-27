Spark Networks SE (NYSEAMERICAN:LOV) Major Shareholder Viii Lp Canaan Sells 12,000 Shares

Spark Networks SE (NYSEAMERICAN:LOV) major shareholder Viii Lp Canaan sold 12,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, April 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $7.11, for a total transaction of $85,320.00. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Large shareholders that own at least 10% of a company’s stock are required to disclose their sales and purchases with the SEC.

Viii Lp Canaan also recently made the following trade(s):

On Monday, April 26th, Viii Lp Canaan sold 12,000 shares of Spark Networks stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $7.24, for a total value of $86,880.00.

On Wednesday, April 21st, Viii Lp Canaan sold 12,000 shares of Spark Networks stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $7.07, for a total value of $84,840.00.

On Monday, April 19th, Viii Lp Canaan sold 10,000 shares of Spark Networks stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $7.17, for a total value of $71,700.00.

On Friday, April 16th, Viii Lp Canaan sold 10,000 shares of Spark Networks stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $6.71, for a total value of $67,100.00.

On Wednesday, April 14th, Viii Lp Canaan sold 10,000 shares of Spark Networks stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $7.10, for a total value of $71,000.00.

On Monday, April 12th, Viii Lp Canaan sold 10,000 shares of Spark Networks stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $7.08, for a total value of $70,800.00.

On Friday, April 9th, Viii Lp Canaan sold 10,000 shares of Spark Networks stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $7.43, for a total value of $74,300.00.

On Wednesday, April 7th, Viii Lp Canaan sold 10,000 shares of Spark Networks stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $7.58, for a total value of $75,800.00.

On Monday, April 5th, Viii Lp Canaan sold 10,000 shares of Spark Networks stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $7.29, for a total value of $72,900.00.

On Thursday, April 1st, Viii Lp Canaan sold 10,000 shares of Spark Networks stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $7.03, for a total value of $70,300.00.

NYSEAMERICAN LOV opened at $7.28 on Tuesday. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $4.85 and a 200 day moving average of $4.62. The company has a market capitalization of $9.49 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -8.47 and a beta of 1.62. Spark Networks SE has a one year low of $2.36 and a one year high of $8.40.

Institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Squarepoint Ops LLC bought a new stake in shares of Spark Networks during the 3rd quarter valued at about $213,000. Eidelman Virant Capital purchased a new position in shares of Spark Networks during the 4th quarter valued at about $53,000. Henry James International Management Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Spark Networks during the 1st quarter valued at about $343,000. Renaissance Technologies LLC lifted its position in shares of Spark Networks by 282.9% during the 4th quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 196,052 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $1,043,000 after buying an additional 144,852 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Diametric Capital LP purchased a new position in shares of Spark Networks during the 4th quarter valued at about $271,000.

Several equities analysts have recently weighed in on the company. Canaccord Genuity raised their price target on Spark Networks from $9.00 to $10.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, April 20th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Spark Networks from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Wednesday, April 7th.

About Spark Networks

Spark Networks SE operates online dating sites and mobile applications. It focuses on catering to the 40+ age demographic and religious minded singles for serious relationships in North America and other international markets. The company operates its dating platforms under the Zoosk, EliteSingles, Christian Mingle, Jdate, JSwipe, SilverSingles, etc.

