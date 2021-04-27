Sparkle Loyalty (SPRKL) Achieves Market Cap of $50,866.79

Sparkle Loyalty (CURRENCY:SPRKL) traded up 74.3% against the dollar during the 1-day period ending at 20:00 PM E.T. on April 27th. One Sparkle Loyalty coin can now be purchased for $0.0039 or 0.00000007 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges. Sparkle Loyalty has a market capitalization of $50,866.79 and approximately $998.00 worth of Sparkle Loyalty was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. In the last seven days, Sparkle Loyalty has traded down 34.2% against the dollar.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Chainlink (LINK) traded up 6.9% against the dollar and now trades at $36.67 or 0.00066697 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded up 6.8% against the dollar and now trades at $11.28 or 0.00020517 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001818 BTC.

DREP (DREP) traded 21% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003398 BTC.

DREP [old] (DREP) traded down 19.5% against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003399 BTC.

PancakeSwap (CAKE) traded 8.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $35.83 or 0.00065163 BTC.

Aave (AAVE) traded up 9.8% against the dollar and now trades at $437.56 or 0.00795853 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded 6.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $53.57 or 0.00097436 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded 4.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.19 or 0.00000352 BTC.

Maker (MKR) traded 14% higher against the dollar and now trades at $4,509.95 or 0.08202893 BTC.

Sparkle Loyalty Coin Profile

Sparkle Loyalty (CRYPTO:SPRKL) is a coin. Sparkle Loyalty’s total supply is 70,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 13,003,335 coins. The Reddit community for Sparkle Loyalty is https://reddit.com/r/Sparklemobile and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . Sparkle Loyalty’s official Twitter account is @Sparkletoken and its Facebook page is accessible here . The official website for Sparkle Loyalty is sparkleloyalty.io

According to CryptoCompare, “Sparkle Proof of loyalty or PoL is a smart contract designed to reward users for simply holding Sparkle tokens. The solution stems from various apparent issues found in many staking mechanisms currently available. By removing the randomization process Sparkle's PoL can deliver a more accurate rate of return to all participants. “

Buying and Selling Sparkle Loyalty

It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Sparkle Loyalty directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Sparkle Loyalty should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as GDAX, Coinbase or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Sparkle Loyalty using one of the exchanges listed above.

