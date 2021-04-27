Spartan Delta Corp. (OTCMKTS:DALXF) Receives $6.15 Consensus Target Price from Analysts

Shares of Spartan Delta Corp. (OTCMKTS:DALXF) have been assigned an average rating of “Buy” from the six analysts that are currently covering the company, MarketBeat reports. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold recommendation and five have assigned a buy recommendation to the company. The average 1 year target price among brokerages that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is $6.15.

Several research firms have recently weighed in on DALXF. Scotiabank upped their price objective on Spartan Delta from $7.00 to $7.50 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, April 15th. National Bank Financial reiterated an “outperform” rating on shares of Spartan Delta in a research note on Tuesday, March 16th. Raymond James increased their price target on Spartan Delta from $5.50 to $6.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 17th. Desjardins increased their price target on Spartan Delta from $6.25 to $6.50 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, January 8th. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus increased their price target on Spartan Delta from $5.25 to $6.75 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, March 19th.

DALXF stock opened at $3.60 on Friday. Spartan Delta has a 1-year low of $1.22 and a 1-year high of $3.60. The business’s 50 day moving average is $3.25 and its 200-day moving average is $2.73.

Spartan Delta Corp. is an energy company. It is engaged in exploration, development and production of petroleum and natural gas properties in western Canada. It focuses on its properties in the Western Canadian Sedimentary Basin. The company was founded on March 20, 2006 and is headquartered in Calgary, Canada.

