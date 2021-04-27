SPDR S&P Regional Banking ETF (NYSEARCA:KRE) Stock Holdings Lessened by John G Ullman & Associates Inc.

John G Ullman & Associates Inc. trimmed its stake in SPDR S&P Regional Banking ETF (NYSEARCA:KRE) by 59.0% in the first quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm owned 4,300 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after selling 6,200 shares during the quarter. John G Ullman & Associates Inc.’s holdings in SPDR S&P Regional Banking ETF were worth $285,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Pacifica Partners Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of SPDR S&P Regional Banking ETF in the fourth quarter worth approximately $26,000. Bessemer Group Inc. bought a new position in SPDR S&P Regional Banking ETF during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $38,000. Webster Bank N. A. bought a new position in SPDR S&P Regional Banking ETF during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $42,000. Winslow Evans & Crocker Inc. raised its position in SPDR S&P Regional Banking ETF by 700.0% during the fourth quarter. Winslow Evans & Crocker Inc. now owns 800 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $42,000 after acquiring an additional 700 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Harel Insurance Investments & Financial Services Ltd. bought a new position in SPDR S&P Regional Banking ETF during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $100,000.

Shares of KRE opened at $68.13 on Tuesday. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $67.67 and its 200 day moving average price is $56.11. SPDR S&P Regional Banking ETF has a twelve month low of $29.72 and a twelve month high of $72.90.

SPDR KBW Regional Banking ETF, formerly SPDR S&P Regional Banking ETF, seeks to closely match the returns and characteristics of the S&P Regional Banks Select Industry Index. Its approach is designed to provide portfolios with low portfolio turnover, tracking, and lower costs. As of October 27, 2011, the Company’s holding included Privatebancorp Inc, Webster Finl Corp Conn, Umpqua Hldgs Corp, Firstmerit Corp, East West Bancorp Inc, Fifth Third Bancorp, Fnb Corp Pa, Susquehanna Bancshares Inc and Keycorp New and First Rep Bk San Fran Cali.

