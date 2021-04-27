Spire (NYSE:SR) Stock Rating Lowered by Zacks Investment Research

Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Spire (NYSE:SR) from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research note published on Friday, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “Spire Inc. is a public utility company which is engaged in the purchase, retail distribution, sale and marketing of natural gas. Its operating segment consists of Gas Utility and Gas Marketing. Gas Utility segment includes the regulated operations of Laclede Gas and Alabama Gas Corporation. Gas Marketing segment is engaged in the marketing of natural gas and related activities on a non-regulated basis. Spire Inc, formerly known as The Laclede Group Inc., is headquartered in St. Louis, Missouri. “

Several other research firms also recently commented on SR. TheStreet upgraded Spire from a c+ rating to a b rating in a report on Thursday, February 11th. Wells Fargo & Company reissued an equal weight rating and set a $69.00 price objective (down from $70.00) on shares of Spire in a report on Wednesday, March 10th. Mizuho initiated coverage on shares of Spire in a research report on Wednesday, April 21st. They set a neutral rating and a $78.00 price objective on the stock. Guggenheim upgraded shares of Spire from a neutral rating to a buy rating and set a $72.00 target price for the company in a research note on Wednesday, January 20th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group raised their price target on Spire from $70.00 to $76.00 and gave the stock an outperform rating in a research note on Thursday, April 15th. Six analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company currently has an average rating of Buy and an average price target of $73.90.

Shares of NYSE SR opened at $75.49 on Friday. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $74.71 and its 200-day moving average price is $65.66. Spire has a 52-week low of $50.58 and a 52-week high of $77.95. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.06, a quick ratio of 0.28 and a current ratio of 0.41. The company has a market cap of $3.90 billion, a PE ratio of 51.71, a P/E/G ratio of 0.91 and a beta of 0.19.

Spire (NYSE:SR) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 4th. The utilities provider reported $1.42 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.32 by $0.10. Spire had a return on equity of 8.88% and a net margin of 4.76%. The business had revenue of $512.60 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $592.36 million. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $1.33 EPS. The firm’s quarterly revenue was down 9.6% on a year-over-year basis. On average, analysts forecast that Spire will post 4.08 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, April 2nd. Shareholders of record on Thursday, March 11th were given a $0.65 dividend. This represents a $2.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.44%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, March 10th. Spire’s payout ratio is 69.15%.

Institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Roman Butler Fullerton & Co. increased its stake in Spire by 1.3% in the 1st quarter. Roman Butler Fullerton & Co. now owns 11,204 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $867,000 after buying an additional 145 shares in the last quarter. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC grew its position in shares of Spire by 4.7% during the fourth quarter. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC now owns 5,450 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $349,000 after purchasing an additional 246 shares in the last quarter. Cardinal Capital Management raised its stake in Spire by 1.4% during the 1st quarter. Cardinal Capital Management now owns 20,348 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $1,504,000 after purchasing an additional 286 shares during the period. Crossmark Global Holdings Inc. lifted its holdings in Spire by 8.5% in the 1st quarter. Crossmark Global Holdings Inc. now owns 3,670 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $271,000 after purchasing an additional 287 shares in the last quarter. Finally, CI Investments Inc. boosted its stake in Spire by 67.1% in the 4th quarter. CI Investments Inc. now owns 894 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $57,000 after purchasing an additional 359 shares during the period. 78.08% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Spire Inc, through its subsidiaries, engages in the purchase, retail distribution, and sale of natural gas to residential, commercial, industrial, and other end-users of natural gas in the United States. The company operates in two segments, Gas Utility and Gas Marketing. It is also involved in the marketing of natural gas; and provision of energy services on non-regulated basis to on-system utility transportation customers, as well as to retail and wholesale customers.

