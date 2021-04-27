SS&C Technologies (NASDAQ:SSNC) Posts Quarterly Earnings Results, Beats Expectations By $0.08 EPS

SS&C Technologies (NASDAQ:SSNC) issued its earnings results on Sunday. The technology company reported $1.18 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.10 by $0.08, MarketWatch Earnings reports. SS&C Technologies had a return on equity of 20.42% and a net margin of 12.20%. The business had revenue of $1.24 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.19 billion. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $1.03 EPS. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 4.9% on a year-over-year basis.

Shares of SS&C Technologies stock opened at $73.25 on Tuesday. The firm has a market cap of $18.73 billion, a P/E ratio of 33.49 and a beta of 1.56. The company has a current ratio of 1.05, a quick ratio of 1.05 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.26. SS&C Technologies has a 12 month low of $51.27 and a 12 month high of $74.29. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $70.21 and its 200-day moving average price is $68.16.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, March 15th. Shareholders of record on Monday, March 1st were paid a $0.16 dividend. This is a positive change from SS&C Technologies’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.13. The ex-dividend date was Friday, February 26th. This represents a $0.64 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.87%. SS&C Technologies’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 17.68%.

Several research analysts have commented on the company. Credit Suisse Group assumed coverage on SS&C Technologies in a research report on Monday, March 1st. They set an “outperform” rating on the stock. Morgan Stanley lifted their price target on SS&C Technologies from $70.00 to $75.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Tuesday. Raymond James lifted their price target on SS&C Technologies from $78.00 to $93.00 and gave the stock a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday. Needham & Company LLC lifted their price target on SS&C Technologies from $80.00 to $90.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday. Finally, BTIG Research boosted their target price on SS&C Technologies from $72.00 to $85.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, January 7th. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, eleven have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $75.88.

About SS&C Technologies

SS&C Technologies Holdings, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides software products and software-enabled services to financial services and healthcare industries. The company owns and operates technology stack across securities accounting, front-to-back-office operations, performance and risk analytics, regulatory reporting, and healthcare information processes.

