SS&C Technologies (NASDAQ:SSNC) Stock Rating Lowered by Zacks Investment Research

Zacks Investment Research cut shares of SS&C Technologies (NASDAQ:SSNC) from a buy rating to a hold rating in a report issued on Saturday, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “SS&C Technologies Holdings, Inc. delivers investment and financial management software and related services focused exclusively on the financial services industry. The Company provides a broad range of specialized software, software enabled-services and software as a service (SaaS) solutions for operational excellence. SS&C Technologies delivers mission-critical processing for information management, analysis, trading, accounting, reporting and compliance. The Company serves clients in the following market verticals: 1) insurance entities and pension funds, 2) institutional asset management, 3) alternative investment management 4) treasury, banks and credit unions, 5) municipal finance, 6) real estate property management, 7) commercial lending, and 8) financial markets. SS&C Technologies Holdings, Inc. is headquartered in Windsor, CT and has offices throughout North America, Europe, Asia, and Australia. “

Several other analysts also recently commented on the stock. BTIG Research lifted their target price on shares of SS&C Technologies from $72.00 to $85.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a report on Thursday, January 7th. Credit Suisse Group initiated coverage on SS&C Technologies in a report on Monday, March 1st. They set an outperform rating for the company. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft increased their target price on SS&C Technologies from $75.00 to $85.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a research note on Monday, January 4th. Raymond James boosted their price target on SS&C Technologies from $71.00 to $78.00 and gave the company a strong-buy rating in a research note on Thursday, February 11th. Finally, Morgan Stanley increased their price objective on SS&C Technologies from $65.00 to $70.00 and gave the stock an equal weight rating in a research report on Monday, March 8th. Six analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, ten have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. The stock presently has an average rating of Buy and a consensus target price of $73.65.

NASDAQ:SSNC opened at $72.00 on Friday. SS&C Technologies has a 12-month low of $51.27 and a 12-month high of $74.29. The firm has a market capitalization of $18.41 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 33.49 and a beta of 1.56. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $70.21 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $68.16. The company has a quick ratio of 1.05, a current ratio of 1.05 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.26.

SS&C Technologies (NASDAQ:SSNC) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, February 9th. The technology company reported $1.13 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.05 by $0.08. SS&C Technologies had a return on equity of 20.42% and a net margin of 12.20%. The business had revenue of $1.21 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.16 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $1.08 EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was down .5% on a year-over-year basis. Equities research analysts expect that SS&C Technologies will post 3.99 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, March 15th. Investors of record on Monday, March 1st were given a dividend of $0.16 per share. This is a positive change from SS&C Technologies’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.13. The ex-dividend date was Friday, February 26th. This represents a $0.64 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.89%. SS&C Technologies’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 17.68%.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Harvest Fund Management Co. Ltd acquired a new stake in shares of SS&C Technologies in the 4th quarter valued at $37,000. Capital Asset Advisory Services LLC bought a new position in SS&C Technologies in the fourth quarter valued at about $39,000. IFP Advisors Inc raised its stake in SS&C Technologies by 2,652.4% during the fourth quarter. IFP Advisors Inc now owns 578 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $44,000 after acquiring an additional 557 shares in the last quarter. Sowell Financial Services LLC boosted its stake in shares of SS&C Technologies by 294.3% in the 4th quarter. Sowell Financial Services LLC now owns 899 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $65,000 after purchasing an additional 671 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Financial Avengers Inc. bought a new stake in shares of SS&C Technologies during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $66,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 80.14% of the company’s stock.

SS&C Technologies Holdings, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides software products and software-enabled services to financial services and healthcare industries. The company owns and operates technology stack across securities accounting, front-to-back-office operations, performance and risk analytics, regulatory reporting, and healthcare information processes.

