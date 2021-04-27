Stacks Trading 8.6% Lower Over Last 7 Days (STX)

Stacks (CURRENCY:STX) traded 6.3% higher against the dollar during the 1 day period ending at 14:00 PM Eastern on April 27th. Stacks has a market cap of $2.39 billion and $45.83 million worth of Stacks was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One Stacks coin can currently be purchased for $2.14 or 0.00003904 BTC on major exchanges. In the last week, Stacks has traded 8.6% lower against the dollar.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

XRP (XRP) traded 6.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.38 or 0.00002516 BTC.

Tether (USDT) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001824 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded 2.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $33.73 or 0.00061508 BTC.

Stellar (XLM) traded up 7.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.50 or 0.00000917 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded down 1.2% against the dollar and now trades at $152.15 or 0.00277472 BTC.

Terra (LUNA) traded 0.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $17.60 or 0.00032103 BTC.

Klaytn (KLAY) traded up 1.9% against the dollar and now trades at $2.48 or 0.00004532 BTC.

Tezos (XTZ) traded 3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $5.35 or 0.00009765 BTC.

Wrapped BNB (WBNB) traded up 5% against the dollar and now trades at $568.63 or 0.01036997 BTC.

Algorand (ALGO) traded 3.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.27 or 0.00002312 BTC.

Stacks Coin Profile

Stacks (STX) uses the hashing algorithm. It was first traded on February 17th, 2015. Stacks’ total supply is 1,352,464,600 coins and its circulating supply is 1,117,033,785 coins. Stacks’ official Twitter account is @blockstack

According to CryptoCompare, “Stacks is an open-source network of decentralized apps and smart contracts built on Bitcoin. The Stacks blockchain is a flexible layer on top of Bitcoin that enables decentralized apps, smart contracts, and digital assets A layer-1 blockchain that connects to Bitcoin for security and enables decentralized apps and predictable smart contracts, Stacks implements Proof of Transfer (PoX) mining that anchors to Bitcoin security and produces blocks at the same rate as Bitcoin. Stacks Token (STX) is the native asset on the Stacks blockchain and used as fuel for transactions. All transactions, from executing Clarity contracts to creating digital assets, are paid for in STX. “

Buying and Selling Stacks

It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Stacks directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Stacks should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Coinbase, Gemini or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Stacks using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

