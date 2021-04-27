Stakinglab Price Tops $0.0050 on Top Exchanges (LABX)

Stakinglab (CURRENCY:LABX) traded 3.8% higher against the US dollar during the 1-day period ending at 21:00 PM ET on April 27th. One Stakinglab coin can currently be purchased for about $0.0050 or 0.00000009 BTC on exchanges. Stakinglab has a total market cap of $2,028.35 and approximately $237.00 worth of Stakinglab was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. In the last week, Stakinglab has traded 1.8% lower against the US dollar.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Sapphire (SAPP) traded up 5.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.27 or 0.00000486 BTC.

Zenon (ZNN) traded up 2.7% against the dollar and now trades at $21.45 or 0.00038543 BTC.

Modern Investment Coin (MODIC) traded 3.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.66 or 0.00001185 BTC.

DogeCash (DOGEC) traded 22.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.16 or 0.00000290 BTC.

Havy (HAVY) traded up 4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0002 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Decentrahub Coin (DCNTR) traded 36.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.90 or 0.00001622 BTC.

Beacon (BECN) traded up 9.8% against the dollar and now trades at $2.56 or 0.00004602 BTC.

MalwareChain (MALW) traded 5.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.18 or 0.00000325 BTC.

NestEGG Coin (EGG) traded 38.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0223 or 0.00000040 BTC.

Cashhand (CHND) traded up 25.1% against the dollar and now trades at $1.41 or 0.00002529 BTC.

Stakinglab Profile

Stakinglab (LABX) is a coin. Stakinglab’s total supply is 4,042,772 coins and its circulating supply is 405,158 coins. Stakinglab’s official Twitter account is @Staking_LAB and its Facebook page is accessible here . The official website for Stakinglab is labcoin.io . The Reddit community for Stakinglab is /r/Stakinglab and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here

According to CryptoCompare, “Stakinglab was launched with an objective to offer a comprehensive platform to investors and project owners for proof of stake coin, masternode coin, and other relevant services. Their vision is to create a marketplace for all crypto investors to achieve their objective starting from first-hand information about POS/masternode coins, the best coin to staking, ICOs, platform to buy and sell, community building and mind sharing. The platform would serve as a single place to project owners to kick off their crowdsourcing to achieve their project goals. LABX is a PoW cryptocurrency based on the Quark algorithm. It will serve as a way of payment for all the services provided by StakingLab platform. “

Buying and Selling Stakinglab

It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Stakinglab directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Stakinglab should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Changelly, GDAX or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Stakinglab using one of the exchanges listed above.

