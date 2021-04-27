Stamps.com (NASDAQ:STMP) Trading Up 4.2%

Stamps.com Inc. (NASDAQ:STMP)’s stock price was up 4.2% during trading on Tuesday . The stock traded as high as $213.98 and last traded at $213.93. Approximately 6,044 shares changed hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 98% from the average daily volume of 329,762 shares. The stock had previously closed at $205.38.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Stamps.com from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 21st.

The firm has a market cap of $3.94 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 26.76 and a beta of 0.40. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $197.63 and its 200 day moving average is $213.07.

Stamps.com (NASDAQ:STMP) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 17th. The software maker reported $4.13 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $2.62 by $1.51. Stamps.com had a net margin of 21.40% and a return on equity of 21.50%. The business had revenue of $205.99 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $204.44 million. On average, analysts anticipate that Stamps.com Inc. will post 9.1 EPS for the current year.

In other news, CEO James Nathan Jones sold 2,093 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, February 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $240.00, for a total transaction of $502,320.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 2,729 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $654,960. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, insider Amine Khechfe sold 11,669 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, March 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $200.00, for a total value of $2,333,800.00. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 4,267 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $853,400. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 16,273 shares of company stock worth $3,434,366 in the last ninety days. 9.62% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. State of New Jersey Common Pension Fund D lifted its holdings in shares of Stamps.com by 3.6% during the first quarter. State of New Jersey Common Pension Fund D now owns 11,498 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $2,294,000 after purchasing an additional 398 shares during the last quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Stamps.com by 23.7% during the first quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC now owns 1,305 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $260,000 after purchasing an additional 250 shares during the last quarter. 6 Meridian purchased a new stake in shares of Stamps.com during the first quarter valued at $317,000. Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund raised its position in Stamps.com by 1.4% during the first quarter. Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund now owns 7,458 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $1,488,000 after buying an additional 100 shares during the period. Finally, Exchange Traded Concepts LLC raised its position in Stamps.com by 121.3% during the first quarter. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC now owns 4,063 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $811,000 after buying an additional 2,227 shares during the period. 88.19% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About Stamps.com (NASDAQ:STMP)

Stamps.com Inc provides Internet-based mailing and shipping solutions in the United States and Europe. It operates in two segments, Stamps.com and Metapack. The company offers mailing and shipping solutions to mail and ship various mail pieces and packages through the United States Postal Service (USPS) under the Stamps.com, Endicia, Metapack, ShippingEasy, ShipEngine, ShipStation, and ShipWorks brands.

